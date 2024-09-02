MagazineBuy Print

Mysore Warriors beats Bengaluru Blasters by 45 runs to clinch Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

SU Karthik and Karun Nair registered vital half-centuries while Manoj Bhandage scored an unbeaten 13-ball knock of 44* runs to place Mysore reach a formidable 207/4.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 08:08 IST , Bengaluru

PTI
Mysore Warriors clinched the third edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.
Mysore Warriors clinched the third edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.
infoIcon

Mysore Warriors clinched the third edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Fifties by skipper Karun Nair and SU Karthik guided Mysore Warriors to a 45-run win over Bengaluru Blasters and the title in the third edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Karthik (71 off 44 balls), Karun (66 off 45 balls) and Manoj Bhandage (44 not out off 13) powered Mysore to a formidable 207 for four in 20 overs.

In reply, Chethan LR (51) waged a lone battle, but the Bengaluru Blasters was thwarted by a sizzling spell from Vidyadhar Patil (3/19) and K Gowtham (2/23) to get restricted to 162 for eight in 20 overs.

Earlier, invited to bat first, the Warriors was off to a strong start with Karthik dominating the powerplay, hitting 5 fours and a six.

ALSO READ | In a first, Assam goes for split coaching for domestic season

Karun stepped in to partner with Karthik, leading the team to 52/1 in powerplay. Before the 10-over mark, Karthik brought up his third consecutive half-century of the season, reaching the milestone in 30 balls.

Karthik launched two more sixes before he was outfoxed by Shubhang Hegde, stumped in the 14th over and ending the 81-run stand with Karun.

Karun’s first 34 balls saw just 32 runs, but he broke the shackles in the 16th over, taking Hegde for a six over extra cover.

Bhandage then got going with two sixes in the same over. He hammered two sixes and two fours in the final over as Mysore went past 200.

