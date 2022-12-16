Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Maharashtra begins campaign with nine-wicket win over Delhi

The target of 178 off 61 overs turned out to be a cakewalk for Maharashtra’s top-order as Pawan Shah and Kaushal Tambe both hit unbeaten fifties.

Amol Karhadkar
PUNE 16 December, 2022 18:16 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Maharashtra opened its Ranji Trophy campaign with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Delhi.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Maharashtra opened its Ranji Trophy campaign with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Delhi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A depleted Delhi bunch turned out to be no match for the host team as Maharashtra opened its Ranji Trophy campaign with a comfortable nine-wicket win on the last day of the four-day affair at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium on Friday.

It took Maharashtra 26.4 overs to earn the remaining five Delhi wickets for 77 runs. While the Maharashtra pace trio dazzled in batting-friendly conditions, the target of 178 off 61 overs turned out to be a cakewalk for Maharashtra’s top-order.

With veteran Ishant Sharma (side strain) and Mayank Yadav (hamstring injury) not even taking the field for the fourth innings, Delhi threw in the towel early on in the chase.

Also Read
Jagadeesan slams 20-ball 52 as Tamil Nadu nearly chase down 144 in 11 overs before bad light stops play

As a result, promising opener Pawan Shah and debutant Kaushal Tambe feasted on a toothless spin attack. Riding on the duo’s unbroken 140-run partnership, Maharashtra overhauled the target with Shah driving Lalit Yadav through mid-off for his 11th four.

Had Siddhesh Veer, the debutant opener, not been bowled after missing a heave against the turn, Maharashtra could well have earned a bonus point for a 10-wicket win. But Veer’s loss meant Tambe, another debutant, got another opportunity after a blob in his maiden innings.

The youngster made the most by playing a perfect second fiddle to Shah, who dominated the spinners with aplomb.

It was another debutant - Rajvardhan Hangargekar - who started the day with a bang to ensure Maharashtra wound up the Delhi innings before lunch. The new ball was eight overs away at the start of the day, so Maharashtra opened with Satyajeet Bachhav’s left-arm spin and Ashay Palkar’s pace.

They made way for strike bowlers Manoj Ingale and Rajvardhan Hangargekar as soon the red cherry was available. It took Hangargekar only nine balls to force Himmat - set for a maiden hundred - into flirting with one in the channel and wicketkeeper Saurabh Nawale - the fourth debutant - pouched it neatly.

While Lalit hung around, he found little support from the other end as Delhi’s long tail caved in without much resistance against a disciplined bowling unit.

SCORES
Delhi — 1st innings: 191; Maharashtra — 1st innings: 324
Delhi — 2nd innings
Dhruv Shorey b Ingale 0, Anuj Rawat lbw b Hangargekar 5, Yash Dhull c Nawale b Hangargekar 57, Nitish Rana (run out) 40, Vaibhav Rawal c Nawale b Palkar 55, Himmat Singh c Nawale b Hangargekar 84, Lalit Yadav c Shah b Palkar 26, Vikas Mishra c Nawale b Ingale 8, Simarjeet Singh lbw b Bachhav 12, Ishant Sharma (not out) 8, Mayank Yadav (run out/ Tripathi) 4
Extras: 11 (b-1, lb-2, nb-1, w-7)
Total (All out, 98.4 overs): 310
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-20, 3-99, 4-109, 5-213, 6-256, 7-275, 8296, 9-300, 10-310
Maharashtra bowling: Ingale 24-10-60-2, Palkar 19-1-60-2, Hangargekar 21-3-75-3, Bachhav 21.4-2-79-1, Tripathi 6-0-15-0, Veer 7-1-18-0.
Maharashtra — 2nd innings
Pawan Shah (not out) 87, Siddhesh Veer b Lalit 18, Kaushal Tambe (not out) 64
Extras: 11 (b-4, lb-6, w-1)
Total (for 1 wicket, 45.4 overs): 180.
Fall of wicket: 1-40.
Delhi bowling: Mishra 20-5-58-0, Simarjeet 2-0-8-0, Lalit 14-0-59-1, Rana 5-0-18-0, Dhull 3-0-14-0, Himmat 1.4-0-13-0.
Result: Maharashtra win by 9 wickets.
Points: Maharashtra 6, Delhi 0.

