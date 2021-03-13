All eyes on Prithvi Shaw as Mumbai, UP lock horns in Vijay Hazare Trophy final

The focus will be on India batsman Prithvi Shaw when Mumbai takes on Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Sunday.

Shaw’s purple patch - he has scored 754 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - means he can make an India comeback during the three ODIs between India and England in case Rohit Sharma avails the option of taking rest.

The 21-year-old Mumbai captain has certainly learnt his on and off-field lessons well. It has showed in his consistency during the National One Day Championships. He is a cut above others at the domestic level and it is difficult for the national selectors to keep him out of the mix.

The other Mumbai batsmen - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare, all-rounders Shams Mulani or Shivam Dube - would also need to play their roles. In case Shaw, who now holds the record for highest individual score in the tournament and highest score by an Indian in a List A chase, fails to come good, one of them will have to take the responsibility.

The Mumbai bowling department, led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (14 wickets) and comprising Tushar Deshpande and the spin-trio of Prashant Solanki, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani, have delivered more than once and will need to bowl in the right areas at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Steady outfit

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, defeated Gujarat by five wickets, to make it to its third summit clash.

ALSO READ | WTC final would be like a World Cup final for me - Siraj

A very steady outfit under coach Gyanendra Pandey, UP has played solid cricket throughout the tournament without being spectacular. Young captain Karan Sharma has led his team well. The team’s left arm pacer Yash Dayal might fancy bringing the ball back in to check out whether Shaw’s problems against inswingers have been sorted. However Dayal doesn’t have Mitchell Starc’s pace and along with fellow Aaqib Khan, could be cannon fodder that the opener requires on a short-on side at the Kotla.

For them, the role of in-form skipper Karan (225 runs) and wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav (276 runs), along with experienced campaigner Akshdeep Nath, will be crucial. Their openers Abhishek Goswami (187 runs) and Madhav Kaushik will also need to give a strong start, thwarting the challenge posed by a formidable Mumbai attack.

Mumbai, which has won the tournament thrice, the last one in 2018-19, will be looking to clinch its fourth title and end the season on a high.

UP will be playing its third final. It will also be eyeing a second title after having shared the Trophy with Tamil Nadu in 2004-05 after that game ended in a tie.

Though Mumbai is favourite, the UP team is capable of springing a surprise.

Match starts at 9 AM.