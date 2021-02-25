Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav too hot for Pondicherry

One sent a strong reminder to the national selectors. The other justified their faith in him.

Together, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav put up an exhibition of scintillating stroke-play and helped Mumbai to a mammoth victory over Pondicherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Thursday. The former champion's 457/4 is now the highest total in List A cricket in India.

Shaw, dropped from the Indian team after the first Test against Australia a couple of months ago, also broke the record of the highest score by an Indian in List A. His brilliant 227 not out (152b, 31x4, 5x6) bettered Sanju Samson's 212 not out for Kerala against Goa in the tournament's last edition.

This is the opener's second hundred in the competition, after his 105 not out against Delhi four days ago. He was also captaining the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

Suryakumar ensured that Mumbai did not miss the services of Shreyas the batsman. The stylist, whose admirers include Brian Lara, celebrated his maiden call-up to the Indian squad with an astonishing 58-ball 133 (22x4, 4x6). He added 201 for the third wicket with Shaw in just 103 balls.

Before that, Shaw had put on 58 for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and 153 for the second with Aditya Tare (56, 64b, 7x4).

Pondicherry could not come up with any such partnership and was bowled out for 224 in the 39th over.

In the day's other matches in Group D, Delhi defeated Himachal Pradesh by six wickets with 11 balls to spare, while Maharashtra beat Rajasthan by 44 runs.