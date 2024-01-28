MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: As a leader, I am trying to take as much responsibility as possible, says TN skipper Sai Kishore

Tamil Nadu skipper R. Sai Kishore was pleased with team’s second innings victory, emphasizes importance of confidence and performance under pressure.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 20:32 IST , Coimbatore

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu’s skipper Sai Kishore in action.
Tamil Nadu’s skipper Sai Kishore in action. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s skipper Sai Kishore in action. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu skipper R. Sai Kishore was pleased with his side’s second innings victory this season on Sunday.

“I think this was close to our perfect game. I think the batters took responsibility, and am very happy for Jagadeesan. To do it back to back is special and shows it is not down to luck, but done with a method,” said Sai Kishore after the team’s innings and 293-run win over Chandigarh.

“If the batters score a lot of runs, the confidence is always there in the group under pressure. Sandeep Warrier has been top-class. For a fast bowler to set it up on a slow wicket gives a lot of freedom to the spinners,” he added.

On his performance following his eighth five-wicket haul, he felt, “As a leader, I am trying to take as much responsibility as possible. I am happy with my efforts and how I have shown up when the team is under pressure. When the results also come, it assures you that the process is right.”

READ | Sai Kishore’s fifer helps TN beat Chandigarh by innings and 293 runs

With 15 points, TN is in a good position in the points table at the halfway stage. “After the first two games, we got much-needed momentum in these last two matches. I think confidence in cricket is important and allows you to express yourself. Going into the next half, how we show up in the difficult moments will define the campaign,” the 27-year-old summed.

The left-arm spinner conceded that while the team was not tested in the last two games, it must be clinical when put under pressure in the remaining three fixtures. “Under pressure, we want players to do the same things they have done here. That is one thing we want to work on. Over the last years, that is where we have lacked in red-ball cricket,” said Sai Kishore.

