Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score updates: Catch the live action from Day 3 of the final played between Bengal and Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Saurashtra 374/9 in 105 overs vs Bengal 174 all out

The lead crosses the 200-run mark for Saurashtra with one wicket in hand.

Wicket!!

Prerak Mankad departs for 33. Akash Deep bowls a short delivery and the ball shapes in for Mankad to nick gloves while attempting to leave the ball. The movement in the air and bounce off the deck help Akash Deep to get his third wicket. Saurashtra is nine down. Prerak Mankad c Abishek Porel b Akash Deep 33(50)

Saurashtra 370/9 in 103 overs vs Bengal 174 all out

Wicket!!

Akash Deep strikes for Bengal. Unadkat falls after scoring only four runs. He bowls with the line close to the off-stump and Unadkat edges it, which Abhishek Porel conveniently catches behind the wicket. Eight down for Saurashtra as Bengal is sniffing an all-out soon. Parth Bhut joins Mankad at number 10. Unadkat c Abishek Porel b Akash Deep 4(9)

Saurashtra 362/8 in 101 overs vs Bengal 174 all out

Wicket!!

Mukesh persists with the same line and finally gets another wicket. He removes Chirag Jani on 60. He holds the outside off-stump line and the ball shapes away for Jani who nicks it to the keeper for his wicket. Chirag Jani c Abishek Porel b Mukesh Kumar 60(123)

Saurashtra 343/7 in 96 overs vs Bengal 174 all out

Saurashtra 342/6 in 95 overs vs Bengal 174 all out

Prerak Mankad charges on Akash Deep to hit him for three fours in one over. The lead goes past 150 as Saurashtra scores 19 runs in the last four overs. Bengal needs to make the most of the first hour otherwise Mankad and Jani are capable to take things away from Tiwary’s men.

Saurashtra 323/6 in 92 overs vs Bengal 174 all out

A tough passage of play for Saurashtra batters as Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar is holding the tight lines to cramp the right-handers. Akash Deep appears to be in good rhythm today, as his run-up feels smoother, resulting in good bowling early in the first session. While Mukesh is utilising the new ball to trouble the batters with late movement in the air.

Wicket!!

Mukesh to Vasavada, OUT! Mukesh Kumar strikes!! He takes the first wicket of the third day. A short-length ball, outside off stumps line and Vasavada clips it to the keeper. Vasavada departs after scoring 156-ball 81. Prerak Mankad comes in at number eight. Vasavada c Abishek Porel b Mukesh Kumar 81(156)

Saurashtra 318/6 in 88 overs vs Bengal 174 all out

Live action

Mukesh Kumar starts the proceedings for Bengal on day 3. Overnight batters, Chirag Jani and Arpit Vasavada walks out to bat.

Score at Stumps, Day 2

Saurashtra - 317/5 in 87 overs vs Bengal 174 all out; Saurashtra leads by 143 runs.

BEN v SAU DAY 2 REVIEW

Saurashtra’s trusted middle order trio — Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani — and opener Harvik Desai struck magnificent half-centuries to put the away side in a commanding position against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Resuming from 81 for two, Saurashtra felt more at home at the Eden than Bengal to score 317 for five in the first innings and secure a substantial 143-run lead on the second day.

In the morning, overnight batters, Harvik and Chetan Sakariya, carried on resolutely even as the Bengal pacers found good areas to get some purchase.

ALSO READ: Sheldon Jackson completes 6000 runs in Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra during final v Bengal

Harvik (50, 79b, 8x4, 1x6) got his fifty before being trapped in front by Mukesh Kumar.

Nightwatchman Sakariya hung on despite receiving several blows and saw off the crucial first hour. Ishan Porel bowled a special delivery to get rid of the left-hander.

Jackson (59, 105b, 10x4) had scored a hundred and Vasavada (81 n.o., 155b, 11x4) a double hundred in the semifinals against Karnataka. When Saurashtra needed their service again, the experienced duo rose to the occasion and displayed exemplary resolve and application to add 95 important runs.

Jackson and Vasavada employed solid defence, left the good deliveries to the ‘keeper and punished the loose ones to exhibit their game awareness despite a slow scoring rate in the opening session.

As the conditions improved for batting, the two took their team past Bengal’s first innings aggregate of 174 in the middle period.

Jackson, who played some lovely drives on the offside, scored his half-century before pulling Ishan Porel to deep square-leg.

The left-handed Vasavada, who primarily cut and drove on the offside, concentrated hard to join hands with Jani (57 n.o., 100b, 10x4) to put Saurashtra in a position of strength.

While Jani – who was dropped on 25 by Shahbaz Ahmed at deep fine-leg while hooking Mukesh – middled the ball and found the gaps, driving straight and flicking off his legs, Vasavada was happy giving company to another right-hander.

The Vasavada-Jani combination formed an unbroken 113-run partnership as Saurashtra inflated its lead to three-figure mark.

Like his team-mates, Jani deservedly reached his half-century and received a round of applause from the cricket loving spectators in the final session, which started 20 minutes late due to bad light owing to overcast conditions.

The pressure of losing ground reflected on the drained Bengal bowlers’ wobbling performance. Sloppy fielding, 31 extras and imprudent use of DRS added to the host’s woes.

- Y. B. Sarangi