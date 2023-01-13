Domestic

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 4: Mumbai nears innings win; Delhi, Bengal eye survival for points; Kerala targets 10 wickets

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Follow all the updates, scores and match stats from Round 5 matches including Assam vs Mumbai, Kerala vs Services and Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   13 January, 2023 08:25 IST
Dhruv Shorey in action for Delhi.

Dhruv Shorey in action for Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.

January 13, 2023 08:18
Bengal 53/3 v Baroda - needs 124 to win

It has been a topsy-turvy clash so far between Bengal and Baroda. After conceding a 78-run first-innings lead, Bengal made a resounding return to bundle the opposition for 98 in the second innings. Bengal then slipped to 53/3 on Day 3 in its pursuit of a 177-run target and an early wicket on the final day could just put its chase in jeopardy.

January 13, 2023 08:07
Mumbai nears 7 points

Heavyweight Mumbai has put on a clinical show so far. Can it claim the remaining five wickets soon to end Assam’s misery?

January 13, 2023 08:02
Shardul shines on Ranji Trophy return

Ranji Trophy: Shardul eyes ‘as many wickets as possible’ as Mumbai edges closer to win

January 13, 2023 08:02
Scores at Stumps, Day 3
  • Bengal 191 all out and 53/3 (28.3) v Baroda (2nd) 98 all out - Bengal needs 124 to win
  • Haryana 229/7d v Nagaland 88 and 72 all out - Haryana won by an innings and 69 Runs
  • Himachal Pradesh 258 v Odisha (2nd) 29/0 (13) - Odisha trails by 38 runs - Prashant Chopra 138
  • Uttar Pradesh 142 all out (67.5) v Uttarakhand 65/2 (19) - Uttarakhand trails by 77 runs
  • Maharashtra (2nd) 104/3 v Tamil Nadu 404 (118.5) - Vijay Shankar 107 - Maharashtra leads by 146 runs
  • Delhi 300/4 (93) v Andhra Pradesh 459/9d (133.2) - Delhi trails by 159 runs - Dhruv Shorey 142*
  • Assam 370 all out 36/5 (11) v Mumbai 687/4d - Assam trails by 281 runs
  • Jharkhand (2nd) 366 (100.3) v Chhattisgarh (2nd) 139/4 - Chhattisgarh needs 218 to win
  • Goa 223 and 167 all out v Puducherry 347 and 46/1 (19.1) - Puducherry won by nine wickets
  • Kerala 327 all out (121) v Services 167/6 (53) - Sachin Baby 159 - Services trails by 160 runs
  • Karnataka 445 and 15/0 (5) v Rajasthan 129 and 330 all out - Karnataka won by 10 wickets - Manish Pandey 101
  • Railways 337 all out (109.1) v Tripura (2nd) 304/4 (104) - Tripura leads by 63 runs
  • Madhya Pradesh (2nd) 189/2 v Gujarat 211/9 (79.2) - MP leads by 290 runs
  • Chandigarh 16/1 (5) v Vidarbha 307/6 d - Chandigarh trails by 291 runs
  • Punjab 268 all out v Jammu & Kashmir (2nd) 18/1 - J&K trails by 38 runs
  • Sikkim 532 all out v Arunachal Pradesh (2nd) 61 all out - Sikkim won by an innings and 258 runs
  • Meghalaya (2nd) 91 all out (34) v Manipur 29/2 (9) - Manipur won by 8 wickets
  • Bihar 474 all out (165.1) v Mizoram (2nd) 144/3 - Mizoram trails by 154 runs
January 13, 2023 07:53
Wednesdays with WV, Episode 22

Murali Vijay talks to WV Raman about the ups and downs in his career, his rocky relationship with his father and why he’s almost done with the BCCI.

January 13, 2023 07:52
Round 5 Day 3 Highlights

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches got underway on Tuesday with crucial contests across all five groups. It was an eventful Day 3 as Mumbai bowled out Assam and then claimed another five wickets during the follow-on. A Vijay Shankar ton nearly handed Tamil Nadu the innings lead. Here here is a Day 3 wrap from some of the key games that are being covered by our correspondents from the respective venues.

Elite Group A: Bengal v Baroda Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Bowlers give Bengal scope for outright win

Elite Group B: Assam v Mumbai Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai pacers leave Assam staring at innings defeat on third day

Elite Group B: Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar ton in vain as Maharashtra takes first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu

Elite Group B: Delhi v Andhra Pradesh Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey keeps Delhi in the hunt for first innings lead against Andhra

Elite Group C: Kerala v Services Day 3

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Sachin Baby keeps Kerala in driving seat against Services on day 3


Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us