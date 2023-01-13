Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 4: Mumbai nears innings win; Delhi, Bengal eye survival for points; Kerala targets 10 wickets
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Follow all the updates, scores and match stats from Round 5 matches including Assam vs Mumbai, Kerala vs Services and Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu
It has been a topsy-turvy clash so far between Bengal and Baroda. After conceding a 78-run first-innings lead, Bengal made a resounding return to bundle the opposition for 98 in the second innings. Bengal then slipped to 53/3 on Day 3 in its pursuit of a 177-run target and an early wicket on the final day could just put its chase in jeopardy.
Heavyweight Mumbai has put on a clinical show so far. Can it claim the remaining five wickets soon to end Assam’s misery?
- Bengal 191 all out and 53/3 (28.3) v Baroda (2nd) 98 all out - Bengal needs 124 to win
- Haryana 229/7d v Nagaland 88 and 72 all out - Haryana won by an innings and 69 Runs
- Himachal Pradesh 258 v Odisha (2nd) 29/0 (13) - Odisha trails by 38 runs - Prashant Chopra 138
- Uttar Pradesh 142 all out (67.5) v Uttarakhand 65/2 (19) - Uttarakhand trails by 77 runs
- Maharashtra (2nd) 104/3 v Tamil Nadu 404 (118.5) - Vijay Shankar 107 - Maharashtra leads by 146 runs
- Delhi 300/4 (93) v Andhra Pradesh 459/9d (133.2) - Delhi trails by 159 runs - Dhruv Shorey 142*
- Assam 370 all out 36/5 (11) v Mumbai 687/4d - Assam trails by 281 runs
- Jharkhand (2nd) 366 (100.3) v Chhattisgarh (2nd) 139/4 - Chhattisgarh needs 218 to win
- Goa 223 and 167 all out v Puducherry 347 and 46/1 (19.1) - Puducherry won by nine wickets
- Kerala 327 all out (121) v Services 167/6 (53) - Sachin Baby 159 - Services trails by 160 runs
- Karnataka 445 and 15/0 (5) v Rajasthan 129 and 330 all out - Karnataka won by 10 wickets - Manish Pandey 101
- Railways 337 all out (109.1) v Tripura (2nd) 304/4 (104) - Tripura leads by 63 runs
- Madhya Pradesh (2nd) 189/2 v Gujarat 211/9 (79.2) - MP leads by 290 runs
- Chandigarh 16/1 (5) v Vidarbha 307/6 d - Chandigarh trails by 291 runs
- Punjab 268 all out v Jammu & Kashmir (2nd) 18/1 - J&K trails by 38 runs
- Sikkim 532 all out v Arunachal Pradesh (2nd) 61 all out - Sikkim won by an innings and 258 runs
- Meghalaya (2nd) 91 all out (34) v Manipur 29/2 (9) - Manipur won by 8 wickets
- Bihar 474 all out (165.1) v Mizoram (2nd) 144/3 - Mizoram trails by 154 runs
