Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 4: Mumbai nears innings win; Delhi, Bengal eye survival for points; Kerala targets 10 wickets

Round 5 Day 3 Highlights

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches got underway on Tuesday with crucial contests across all five groups. It was an eventful Day 3 as Mumbai bowled out Assam and then claimed another five wickets during the follow-on. A Vijay Shankar ton nearly handed Tamil Nadu the innings lead. Here here is a Day 3 wrap from some of the key games that are being covered by our correspondents from the respective venues.

Elite Group A: Bengal v Baroda Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Bowlers give Bengal scope for outright win

Elite Group B: Assam v Mumbai Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai pacers leave Assam staring at innings defeat on third day

Elite Group B: Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar ton in vain as Maharashtra takes first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu

Elite Group B: Delhi v Andhra Pradesh Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey keeps Delhi in the hunt for first innings lead against Andhra

Elite Group C: Kerala v Services Day 3

