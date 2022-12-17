Suryakumar Yadav included in Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for match against Hyderabad

Suryakumar Yadav has been included in Mumbai’s 17-member Ranji Trophy squad for its upcoming fixture against Hyderabad.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai beat Andhra Pradesh by nine wickets in its campaign opener.

The match against Hyderabad will be played at MCA Sharad Pawar Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai from December 20 to 23.

Suryakumar Yadav has had a terrific year with the national side, particularly in the shortest format of the game. The World No.1 batter has scored the most T20I runs this year: 1164 at 46.56 and 187.43 with two hundred and nine fifties.

Suryakumar, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2010, has 5326 runs in 77 first-class matches with 14 centuries and 26 fifties.