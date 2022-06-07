Cricket Domestic Domestic Parkar becomes second Mumbai batter in Ranji Trophy history to score 200 on debut Parkar reached the mark off 375 balls with a tap to long-off, off Uttarakhand's Swapnil Singh during day 2 of the quarterfinal game in Alur II. Amol Karhadkar Bengaluru 07 June, 2022 14:12 IST Suved Parkar celebrates after scoring a double hundred. - Lalith Kalidas Amol Karhadkar Bengaluru 07 June, 2022 14:12 IST Mumbai batter Suved Parkar became the 12th Indian batter to mark his First Class debut with a double hundred on the second day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Alur Cricket Ground on Tuesday.Parkar, batting at No. 4, achieved the milestone in the second session on Day 2, by driving left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh for a single to long-off. The 21-year-old achieved the milestone of the 375th ball he faced, having hit 17 fours and three sixes.Follow the Ranji Trophy live: Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 2 LIVE score updates: Bengal 482 for 4 at tea, Mumbai's Parkar scores double-ton on first-class debut It is a sheer coincidence that Amol Muzumdar, the only other Mumbaikar to have posted a double hundred on debut, was leading the huge applause for the youngster from the Mumbai dressing room, being the head coach of the team.Parkar was batting on 104 at the end of the opening day’s play. He continued his impressive knock. He first played second fiddle to Sarfaraz Khan before matching the run-machine in strokeplay.Having surpassed his 150 in the first session, with all-rounder Shams Mulani for company, Parkar surpassed the milestone with little fuss.A product of the Swami Vivekanand International School - Rohit Sharma’s alma mater - under Dinesh Lad’s tutelage, Parkar has scored heavily in local and age-group cricket. He was drafted into the squad for the first time for the knockouts and was handed debut at No. 4 in place of the injured Ajinkya Rahane.Highest individual scores by Indians on FC debutSaqibul Gani 341 (for Bihar vs Mizoram at Kolkata in 2021-22)Ajay Rohera 267* (for Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad at Indore in 2018-19)Amol Muzumdar 260 (for Mumbai vs Haryana at Faridabad in 1993-94)Arslan Khan 233 (for Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh at Chandigarh in 2019-20)G. R. Viswanath 230 (for Mysore vs Andhra at Vijayawada in 1967-68)Mayank Raghav 228 (for Manipur vs Nagaland at Sovima in 2018-19)Pawan Shah 219 (for Maharashtra vs Assam at Rohtak in 2021-22)Jiwanjot Singh 213 (for Punjab vs Hyderabad at Mohali in 2012-13)Anshuman Pandey 209* (for Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh at Bhilai in 1995-96)Abhishek Gupta 202 (for Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala in 2017-18)Manprit Juneja 201 (for Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu at Ahmedabad in 2011-12) Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :