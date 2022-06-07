Parkar becomes second Mumbai batter in Ranji Trophy history to score 200 on debut

Mumbai batter Suved Parkar became the 12th Indian batter to mark his First Class debut with a double hundred on the second day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Alur Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Parkar, batting at No. 4, achieved the milestone in the second session on Day 2, by driving left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh for a single to long-off. The 21-year-old achieved the milestone of the 375th ball he faced, having hit 17 fours and three sixes.

It is a sheer coincidence that Amol Muzumdar, the only other Mumbaikar to have posted a double hundred on debut, was leading the huge applause for the youngster from the Mumbai dressing room, being the head coach of the team.

Parkar was batting on 104 at the end of the opening day’s play. He continued his impressive knock. He first played second fiddle to Sarfaraz Khan before matching the run-machine in strokeplay.

Having surpassed his 150 in the first session, with all-rounder Shams Mulani for company, Parkar surpassed the milestone with little fuss.

A product of the Swami Vivekanand International School - Rohit Sharma’s alma mater - under Dinesh Lad’s tutelage, Parkar has scored heavily in local and age-group cricket. He was drafted into the squad for the first time for the knockouts and was handed debut at No. 4 in place of the injured Ajinkya Rahane.

