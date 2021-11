Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Full match schedule, teams, date, venues, timings

The India senior men's 2021/22 domestic cricket marks its return with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.

The tournament starts on November 4 with several IPL stars returning to action for their respective state teams. The final will be held on November 22.

Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu won its second title, beating Baroda in the final. It is the joint-most successful team alongside Baroda, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.

Teams, Group and Venues of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22?

The tournament will feature 38 teams across six different groups - five Elite groups and one Plate group. It will be played in six cities - Lucknow, Guwahati, Baroda, Delhi, Haryana, Vijayawada - with all the knockout matches set to be played in Delhi.

Elite A (Lucknow): Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, Goa, Puducherry.

Elite B (Guwahati): Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Mumbai, Baroda, Services.

Elite C (Baroda): Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra.

Elite D (Delhi): Railways, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar.

Elite E (Haryana - Rohtak, Sultanpur): Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Delhi, Chandigarh.

Plate Group (Vijayawada - Mulapada, Vishakapatanam): Tripura, Vidarbha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram.

FULL SCHEDULE

DATE & DAY GROUP MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE November 4, Thursday Elite A Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu 8:30AM Lucknow November 4, Thursday Elite A Goa vs Odisha 12:00PM Lucknow November 4, Thursday Elite A Puducherry vs Punjab 1:00PM Lucknow November 4, Thursday Elite B Bengal vs Chhattisgarh 8:30AM Guwahati November 4, Thursday Elite B Baroda vs Services 12:00PM Guwahati November 4, Thursday Elite B Karnataka vs Mumbai 1:00PM Guwahati November 4, Thursday Elite C Jharkhand vs Rajasthan 8:30AM Vadodara November 4, Thursday Elite C Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh 12:00PM Vadodara November 4, Thursday Elite C Andhra vs Jammu & Kashmir 1:00PM Vadodara November 4, Thursday Elite D Assam vs Madhya Pradesh 8:30AM Delhi November 4, Thursday Elite D Gujarat vs Kerala 12:00AM Delhi November 4, Thursday Elite D Bihar vs Railways 1:00PM Delhi November 4, Thursday Elite E Hyderabad vs Saurashtra 9:00AM Sultanpur November 4, Thursday Elite E Delhi vs Uttarakhand 11:00AM Rohtak November 4, Thursday Elite E Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh 1:30PM Sultanpur November 4, Thursday Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha 8:30AM Mulapadu November 4, Thursday Plate Manipur vs Nagaland 8:30AM Vizag November 4, Thursday Plate Sikkim vs Tripura 1:00PM Mulapadu November 4, Thursday Plate Meghalaya vs Mizoram 1:00PM Vizag November 5, Friday Elite A Punjab vs Maharashtra 8:30AM Lucknow November 5, Friday Elite A Goa vs Puducherry 12:00PM Lucknow November 5, Friday Elite A Odisha vs Tamil Nadu 1:00PM Lucknow November 5, Friday Elite B Chhattisgarh vs Karnataka 8:30AM Guwahati November 5, Friday Elite B Mumbai vs Services 12:00PM Guwahati November 5, Friday Elite B Baroda vs Bengal 1:00PM Guwahati November 5, Friday Elite C Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan 8:30AM Vadodara November 5, Friday Elite C Andhra Pradesh vs Haryana 12:00PM Vadodara November 5, Friday Elite C Himachal Pradesh vs Jharkhand 1:00PM Vadodara November 5, Friday Elite D Madhya Pradesh vs Railways 8:30AM Delhi November 5, Friday Elite D Bihar vs Kerala 12:00PM Delhi November 5, Friday Elite D Assam vs Gujarat 1:00PM Delhi November 5, Friday Elite E Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00AM Sultanpur November 5, Friday Elite E Chandigarh vs Delhi 11:00AM Rohtak November 5, Friday Elite E Hyderabad vs Uttarakhand 1:30PM Sultanpur November 5, Friday Plate Meghalaya vs Sikkim 8:30AM Mulapadu November 5, Friday Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur 9:30PM Vizag November 5, Friday Plate Nagaland vs Vidarbha 1:00AM Mulapadu November 5, Friday Plate Mizoram vs Tripura 1:00PM Vizag November 6, Saturday Elite A Goa vs Punjab 8:30AM Lucknow November 6, Saturday Elite A Odisha vs Maharashtra 12:00PM Lucknow November 6, Saturday Elite A Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu 1:00PM Lucknow November 6, Saturday Elite B Karnataka vs Services 8:30AM Guwahati November 6, Saturday Elite B Baroda vs Chhattisgarh 12:00PM Guwahati November 6, Saturday Elite B Bengal vs Mumbai 1:00PM Guwahati November 6, Saturday Elite C Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir 8:30AM Vadodara November 6, Saturday Elite C Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan 12:00PM Vadodara November 6, Saturday Elite C Andhra vs Jharkhand 1:00PM Vadodara November 6, Saturday Elite D Kerala vs Railways 8:30AM Delhi November 6, Saturday Elite D Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh 12:00PM Delhi November 6, Saturday Elite D Assam vs Bihar 1:00PM Delhi November 6, Saturday Elite E Chandigarh vs Hyderabad 9:00AM Sultanpur November 6, Saturday Elite E Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh 11:00AM Rohtak November 6, Saturday Elite E Saurashtra vs Uttarakhand 1:30PM Sultanpur November 6, Saturday Plate Manipur vs Tripura 8:30AM Mulapadu November 6, Saturday Plate Mizoram vs Nagaland 8:30AM Vizag November 6, Saturday Plate Meghalaya vs Vidarbha 1:00PM Mulapadu November 6, Saturday Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim 1:00PM Vizag November 8, Monday Elite A Goa vs Tamil Nadu 8:30AM Lucknow November 8, Monday Elite A Maharashtra vs Puducherry 12:00PM Lucknow November 8, Monday Elite A Odisha vs Punjab 1:00PM Lucknow November 8, Monday Elite B Bengal vs Services 8:30AM Guwahati November 8, Monday Elite B Chhatisgarh vs Mumbai 12:00PM Guwahati November 8, Monday Elite B Baroda vs Karnataka 1:00PM Guwahati November 8, Monday Elite C Jharkhand vs Haryana 8:30AM Vadodara November 8, Monday Elite C Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan 12:00PM Vadodara November 8, Monday Elite C Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir 1:00PM Vadodara November 8, Monday Elite D Assam vs Kerala 8:30AM Delhi November 8, Monday Elite D Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh 12:00PM Delhi November 8, Monday Elite D Gujarat vs Railways 1:00PM Delhi November 8, Monday Elite E Delhi vs Hyderabad 9:00AM Sultanpur November 8, Monday Elite E Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 11:00AM Rohtak November 8, Monday Elite E Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh 1:30PM Sultanpur November 8, Monday Plate Mizoram vs Sikkim 8:30AM Mulapadu November 8, Monday Plate Meghalaya vs Tripura 8:30AM Vizag November 8, Monday Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland 1:00PM Mulapadu November 8, Monday Plate Manipur vs Vidarbha 1:00PM Vizag November 9, Tuesday Elite A Odisha vs Puducherry 8:30AM Lucknow November 9, Tuesday Elite A Punjab vs Tamil Nadu 12:00PM Lucknow November 9, Tuesday Elite A Goa vs Maharashtra 1:00PM Lucknow November 9, Tuesday Elite B Baroda vs Mumbai 8:00AM Guwahati November 9, Tuesday Elite B Bengal vs Karnataka 12:00PM Guwahati November 9, Tuesday Elite B Chhatisgarh vs Services 12:30PM Guwahati November 9, Tuesday Elite C Andhra Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh 8:30AM Vadodara November 9, Tuesday Elite C Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand 12:00PM Vadodara November 9, Tuesday Elite C Haryana vs Rajasthan 1:00PM Vadodara November 9, Tuesday Elite D Bihar vs Gujarat 8:30AM Delhi November 9, Tuesday Elite D Assam vs Railways 12:00PM Delhi November 9, Tuesday Elite D Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh 1:00PM Delhi November 9, Tuesday Elite E Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand 9:00AM Sultanpur November 9, Tuesday Elite E Delhi vs Saurashtra 11:00AM Rohtak November 9, Tuesday Elite E Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh 1:30PM Sultanpur November 9, Tuesday Plate Nagaland vs Tripura 8:30AM Mulapadu November 9, Tuesday Plate Sikkim vs Vidarbha 8:30AM Vizag November 9, Tuesday Plate Manipur vs Mizoram 1:00PM Mulapadu November 9, Tuesday Plate Arunchal Pradesh vs Meghalaya 1:00PM Vizag Knockouts November 16, Tuesday TBA - Pre Quarterfinal November 16, Tuesday TBA - Pre Quarterfinal November 16, Tuesday TBA - Pre Quarterfinal November 18, Thursday TBA - 1st Quarterfinal November 18, Thursday TBA - 2nd Quarterfinal November 18, Thursday TBA - 3rd Quarterfinal November 18, Thursday TBA - 4th Quarterfinal November 20, Saturday TBA - 1st Semifinal November 20, Saturday TBA - 1st Semifinal November 22, Monday TBA - Final

Prominent squads

Elite Group A Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Baltej Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila, Siddarth Kaul, Krishan Alang, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Nehal Wadhera Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (captain), M S Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Sandeep S Warrier, R Sai Kishore, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, M Siddharth, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sanjay Yadav, R Silambarasan, R Vivek Raj, B Sai Sudharshan, P Saravana Kumar, Adithya Ganesh Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Naushad Shaikh (vice-captain), Kedar Jadhav, Yash Nahar, Azim Kazi, Ranjeet Nikam, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary, Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingle, Pradeep Dadhe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Swapnil Fulpagar, Divyang Hinganekar, Sunil Yadav, Dhanrajsingh Pardeshi, Swapnil Gugale, Pawan Shah and Jagdish Zope. Puducherry: Rohit Damodaran, Arvind Kothandapani, Aravindraj Ravichandran, Suboth Bhati, Pavan Deshpande, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, S Karthik, Karthikeyan J, Logesh Prabagaran, P Manogaran, Premraj Rajavelu, R Ragupathy, Ashith Rajiv, Raghu Sharma, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi, M Vikneshwaran Elite Group B Bengal: Sudip Chatterjee (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhisek Das, Kaif Ahmad, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Suvankar Bal, Karan Lal, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sujit Kr Yadav, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Alok Pratap Singh, Md Kaif, Sayan Ghosh Karnataka: Manish Pandey (C), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, KV Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Anirudha Joshi, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Sharath BR, Nihal Ullal, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MB Darshan, Vidyadhar Patil. Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw (Vice Captain), Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Mohit Awasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Deepak Shetty, Roystan Dias Elite Group C Jammu & Kashmir: Shubam Pundeer (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Ian Dev Singh, Shubam Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Vivant Sharma, Henan Malik, Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Dar, Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhveer Singh, Mujtaba Yousaf, Irfan-ul-Haq, Suryavaansh Raina, Aqaib Nabi, Waseen Raza, Ram Dayal, Jatin Wadhawan, Paras Sharma, Standby: Umar Nazir Elite Group D Kerala: Sanju Samson (c), Sachin Baby (vc), Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, K M Asif, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph, Vatsal Govind, P K Midhun, S Midhun, Rohan Kunnummal, Rojith Ganesh, Sharafuddeen, Viswesar Suresh, Manu Krishnan, M S Akhil, Abdul Basith, Vaisakh Chandran. Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (captain), N Thakur Tilak Varma, Hanuma Vihari, K Rohit Rayudu, B Sandeep, Mohammed Siraj, Himalay Agarwal, C V Milind, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, M Sai Pragnay Reddy (wk), Kolla Sumanth (wk), Mohammed Afreedi, Rathan Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Abdul Ela Al Quraishi, Rakshann Reddii, G Ajay Dev Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Chandan Sahani, Trishank Gupta, Alankrit Agarwal, P Nitesh Reddy, HK Simha.

Which Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021/22 matches will be broadcast?

All Group A and Group C matches which will be happening in Lucknow and Baroda respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network. The knockout matches and the final will also be broadcast through the network.