Tamil Nadu's Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund not among probables for domestic season

Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund are not among the 41 cricketers (21 among them probables) picked for all forms of cricket by the Tamil Nadu selectors this season.

Sportstar has learnt from reliable sources that the 31-year-old Abhinav, who has 320 Test runs and 10258 first class runs, has indicated to the TNCA that he is relocating to Mumbai where his wife is now working.

Abhinav, it is understood, wants to focus on commentary and coaching. It is unclear at this stage whether he wants to continue his career as a cricketer. He last represented the State in 2020.

The 37-year-old Vijay last played for CSK in 2020, and for the State in 2019. The technically pleasing opener - who has 3982 Test runs and 9205 first class runs in his kitty - has, like Abhinav, not played any form of cricket lately, whether it is TNPL, TNCA first division league, or the VAP Trophy.

Last year he wrote to the selectors that he was not available and has not played any cricket after that. It is believed Vijay has vaccine hesitancy and does not want to be a part of a 'bubble'.