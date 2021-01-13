Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Delhi records second successive win, beats Andhra by six wickets

Delhi recorded its second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E game in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, Andhra was restricted to 124/9 in its 20 overs, as Delhi bowlers led by left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan (3/33), put up an impressive show.

Delhi chased the target with three overs to spare even as skipper and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (5) fell cheaply.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: All-round Delhi beats Andhra for second consecutive win

For Andhra, Ashwin Hebber, who walked in at number five (32) was the top scorer as the side's entire top-order including skipper Ambati Rayadu (1), wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat (8) and Ricky Bhuvi (0) struggled.

Andhra was reeling at 36 for four at one stage. Their innings never got going as Delhi made regular inroads. India speedster Ishant Sharma (2/17), right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh (2/21) and off-spinner Lalit Yadav (2/22) played their roles to perfection.

For Delhi, the chase wasn't exactly a walk in the park as it was reduced to 10 for two. But Nitish Rana (27) and Anuj Rawat (33) shared 52-runs for the third wicket to bring their team back into the game.

After the two departed, Himmat Singh (32 not out) and Lalit Yadav (20 not out) ensured that there were no further hiccups as they forged an unbeaten 40-run fifth wicket stand to take their side home.

Delhi had defeated Mumbai in its opening game.