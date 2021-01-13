Cricket Domestic Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Delhi records second successive win, beats Andhra by six wickets Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, Andhra was restricted to 124/9 in its 20 overs. Delhi achieved the target with three overs to spare. PTI Kolkata 13 January, 2021 17:24 IST Delhi in action during the Syed Mushataq Ali Trophy. - TWITTER/@BCCIdomestic PTI Kolkata 13 January, 2021 17:24 IST Delhi recorded its second straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Andhra Pradesh by six wickets in an Elite Group E game in Mumbai on Wednesday.Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, Andhra was restricted to 124/9 in its 20 overs, as Delhi bowlers led by left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan (3/33), put up an impressive show.Delhi chased the target with three overs to spare even as skipper and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (5) fell cheaply. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: All-round Delhi beats Andhra for second consecutive win For Andhra, Ashwin Hebber, who walked in at number five (32) was the top scorer as the side's entire top-order including skipper Ambati Rayadu (1), wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat (8) and Ricky Bhuvi (0) struggled.Andhra was reeling at 36 for four at one stage. Their innings never got going as Delhi made regular inroads. India speedster Ishant Sharma (2/17), right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh (2/21) and off-spinner Lalit Yadav (2/22) played their roles to perfection.For Delhi, the chase wasn't exactly a walk in the park as it was reduced to 10 for two. But Nitish Rana (27) and Anuj Rawat (33) shared 52-runs for the third wicket to bring their team back into the game.ALSO READ| Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jagadeesan, Nishanth steer TN to smooth win After the two departed, Himmat Singh (32 not out) and Lalit Yadav (20 not out) ensured that there were no further hiccups as they forged an unbeaten 40-run fifth wicket stand to take their side home.Delhi had defeated Mumbai in its opening game.Brief Scores: Andhra Pradesh 124/9 (Ashwin Hebbar 32; Pradeep Sangwan 3/33, Ishant Sharma 2/17, Simarjeet Singh 2/21) lost to Delhi 128/4 (Anuj Rawat 33; Himmat Singh 32 not out; M Harishankar Reddy 2/40) by six wickets.Pondicherry 148/4 (Shedlon Jackson 82, Paras Dogra 32; Arun Chaprana 2/19) lost to Haryana 149/4 (Himanshu Rana 58, Shivam Chauhan 45; PankaJ Singh 2/31) by six wickets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos