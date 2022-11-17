Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Group E: Jaiswal’s century in vain as Maharashtra prevails over Mumbai by 21 runs

Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 156 (137b, 18x4, 2x6) helped Maharashtra prevail over Mumbai by 21 runs despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 142 (135b, 14x4, 4x6) in the Vijay Hazare Group E match played in Ranchi on Thursday.

17 November, 2022 17:39 IST
Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

In a match that saw sensational hundreds from openers of both sides, Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 156 (137b, 18x4, 2x6) helped Maharashtra prevail over Mumbai by 21 runs despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 142 (135b, 14x4, 4x6) in the Vijay Hazare Group E match played in Ranchi on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, Maharashtra posted a huge total of 342 for two thanks to Tripathi’s ton. He was helped by his opening partner Pavan Shah who made 84 (104b, 7x4, 2x6) as they added 180 runs for the opening wicket stand. 

Later, Azim Kazi chipped in with a quick unbeaten 50 (32b, 4x4, 2x6) to help his side finish strongly as he added 109 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand with Tripathi.

Chasing 343, Mumbai got off to a flyer thanks to Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw who made a quick 32 before he was dismissed. While Jaiswal continued to guide the chase at one end, the other batters chipped in with valuable knocks as Mumbai was on course at 213 for two in the 33rd over when skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed.

From there on, left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav ran through the Mumbai line-up to finish with figures of 10-0-46-6 as Mumbai was bowled out for 321

In the other match of the group, Bengal breezed past Pondicherry to post an easy eight-wicket win.

Electing to field, the Bengal bowlers pacer Geet Puri (3/24) and Shahbaz Ahmed (3/25) helped restrict Pondicherry to just 197 in 43.2 overs. For Pondicherry only Paras Dogra made a meaningful contribution of 63 (63b, 4x4, 2x6).

Chasing a modest target, Anustup Majumdar slammed an unbeaten 100 (106b, 14x4, 1x6) while opener Sudip Kumar Gharami made 56 (69b, 3x4). The duo added 107 runs for the second wicket as Bengal chased down the target with 11 overs to spare.

