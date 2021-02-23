Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista's knock sets up Uttarakhand's second successive win

Uttrakhand opener Jay Bista scored a 61-ball 71 as it outplayed Manipur by seven wickets for its second consecutive win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Manipur lost openers Narisingh Yadav (2) and Al Bashid Muhammed (4) by the sixth over and the rest of the batsmen struggled against a disciplined bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra was the best of the Uttarakhand bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 18 from 10 overs while Akash Madhawal (2/27) and experienced left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdullah (2/32) too picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Bista continued his good form with a knock of 71 (8 fours, 2 sixes) to follow up his 141 on Sunday against Meghalaya to set up the win. He added 113 runs for the first wicket with Kamal Singh (41) and set the platform for Uttarakhand's win.

Assam also notched up its second win, beating Arunachal Pradesh by five wickets to join Uttarakhand at the top of the standings with eight points.

In another match, Mizoram went down by 29 runs to Nagaland despite tons by Pratik Desai (141) and Taruwar Kohli (108).