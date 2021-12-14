Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score, Qualification Scenario: TN takes on Baroda; Karnataka plays Bengal; Delhi vs Saurashtra

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's updates from the last round of league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Qualification scenarios

The table-topper from each of the five elite groups will secure automatic qualification for the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, six teams - the second-placed team in each of the five elite groups and the top team in the plate group - will battle it out in the pre-quarterfinals for the three vacant quarterfinal spots.

Elite A: The competition is wide open with Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha and Andhra tied at eight points in that order. Odisha sits at the top of the table with 12 points but risks being dethroned owing to a low Net Run Rate (NRR). Jammu & Kashmir is out of contention with just four points.

Elite B: Things are not quite as close as one would expect in a group of death such as this. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are comfortable in the first and second spots with 12 points and a 1+ NRR. Bengal and Puducherry - tied at eight points - will need to win big as both have NRRs in the negative. Baroda and Mumbai - four points apiece - will have only pride to play for.

Elite C: Saurashtra has already secured a quarterfinal berth with an unassailable tally of 16 points. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi - tied at eight points - will be vying for the second spot. In case the three end on level points, UP will advance to the knockout stages in all likelihood with a superior NRR. Jharkhand and Haryana have been shown the exit door after winning just one game from four matches.

Elite D: It is anybody's guess who makes it to the knockouts from this group. Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are tied at 12 points in that order and there are chances of a team missing qualification despite securing 16 points (four wins from five games). Chattisgarh - eight points - will need Kerala and Maharashtra to lose their games while winning big against MP. Uttarakhand - four points - and Chandigarh, which is yet to win a game in the tournament, have already exited from the tournament.

Elite E: Rajasthan tops the table with a perfect 16 points but will need to win against Services - 12 points - or stave off a big loss to ensure qualification. Punjab sits second with 12 points and a superior NRR than that of Rajasthan. Railways, Goa and Assam are out of contention.

Plate Group: With just one slot up for grabs from the plate group, Meghalaya and Tripura - both unbeaten in the tournament so far - will take on each other in a winner-takes-all contest.

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES: Elite A: At Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha, Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha; At Thana: Andhra vs Gujarat. Elite B: At Thumba: Bengal vs Karnataka; At Thiruvananthapuram: Mumbai vs Puducherry; At Mangalapuram: Baroda vs Tamil Nadu. Elite C: At Mohali: Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh; At Mullanpur: Delhi vs Saurashtra; At Chandigarh: Hyderabad vs Jharkhand. Elite D: At Rajkot: Kerala vs Uttarakhand, Chattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh; At Saurashtra: Chandigarh vs Maharashtra. Elite E: At Ranchi: Assam vs Railways, Rajasthan vs Services, Goa vs Punjab. Plate: At Jaipur: Meghalaya vs Tripura, Manipur vs Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar, Mizoram vs Nagaland.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY 2021-22?

Select matches will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 9:00 AM IST and will be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.