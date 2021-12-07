Vijay Hazare Trophy: Washington, Karthik boost for Tamil Nadu

All-rounder Washington Sundar’s comeback will be the focal point in the high-profile clash between Tamil Nadu and defending champion Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the St. Xavier’s College ground here on Wednesday.

In all probability, Washington, sidelined with a hand injury since July, will play the opener against Mumbai. His and veteran Dinesh Karthik’s return will strengthen the T20 champion Tamil Nadu.

Captain Vijay Shankar will hope for more game-changing knocks from his trump card Shahrukh Khan, whose cameos led to Tamil Nadu’s victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Led by all-rounder Shams Mulani, Mumbai has a few match-winners in the young Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and the experienced Siddhesh Lad and Dhawal Kulkarni to spearhead the bowling attack.

Group of death

Both teams would want to start the campaign on a winning note in the group of death which also has former champion Karnataka, Bengal, Baroda and Puducherry in the fray.

Karnataka will start its campaign with a relatively easy outing against Puducherry, while Bengal will meet Baroda.

The weather will be a talking point as the city has been experiencing intermittent showers for the last couple of days. Though it remained sunny on Tuesday, the forecast predicts more rain in the coming days.