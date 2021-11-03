Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Dhara Gujjar's ton guides Bengal to victory over Himachal

Bengal batter Dhara Gujjar scored a brilliant 115 runs off 148 balls to guide her side to a 200-run victory over Himachal Pradesh in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy (2021-22) Group C match at the Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bangalore on Wednesday.

Among other games, Delhi's Ayushi Soni and Simran Dil Bahadur's partnership of 109 runs helped their team beat Tripura by seven wickets in a high scoring Group A match at Maharana Pratap College ground, Dehradun.

In another Group A match, Keerthy K James and Minnu Mani shared seven wickets as Kerala defeated Jharkhand by seven wickets with more than 20 overs to spare.

Brief Scores: Bengal 272/6; D Gujjar 115 beat Himachal Pradesh 72 all out by 200 runs; Delhi 184/3; S Dil Bahadur 50, A Soni 50 beat Tripura 181/8 by seven wickets; Jharkhand 98 all out; KK James 3/26, M Mani 4/12 lost to Kerala 102/3 by seven wickets