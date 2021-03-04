ECB appoints Cindy Butts as chair of independent commission for equity in cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named Cindy Butts as chairperson of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, formed in November 2020 to deal with discrimination and increase diversity across the game.

The commission was announced following claims of institutional racism within the English game by former England international Michael Carberry and former Test umpire John Holder.

Butts, who has served on parliamentary committees and membership of Kick It Out's board of trustees, said ,"I'm excited to be bringing together my lifelong love of cricket with my passion for equity and inclusion, to lead this work for the ECB. Over the coming months we will be looking to hear from a wide range of people who share a love of cricket, whether as spectators, players, coaches or administrators both present and past.

"While it's important we preserve the best of cricket's traditions, it is also important we identify ways it can evolve and innovate to attract and welcome diverse communities who can make an impact in all areas and at all levels of the game.

"I am committed to ensuring that cricket has a bright future in this country."