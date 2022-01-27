Bethell’s all-round show propels England into semifinals of U-19 World Cup

Jacob Bethell’s blistering 88 against South Africa on Wednesday helped England advance to the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Bethell, a left-arm orthodox spinner, took 1 for 30 as South Africa was bowled out for 209 before unleashing fireworks with the bat.

No. 3 Dewald Brevis top-scored for South Africa with 97 even as the rest of the batting crumbled around him, only four others scoring in double digits with no one scoring more than 27. After the fall of two early wickets, Brevis steadied the ship in the company of Gerhardus Maree (27, 35b, 3x4, 1x6) but after Maree fell in the 19th over, wickets fell consistently.

ALSO READ - From suspension to India call-up - Deepak Hooda’s comeback story

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was the most successful bowler for England, taking 4 for 48.

Thanks to Bethell, England had a rapid start to its chase, Bethell dismissed in the 11th over after a first-wicket partnership of 110. Seventy six of those runs were via fours (16) and sixes (2) off the bat of Bethell, who consumed just 42 deliveries to score his runs.

Later, William Luxton chipped in with 47 not out (41b, 6x4, 2x6) as England romped home in the 32nd over.

Wins for Zimbabwe, West Indies

Zimbabwe beat Scotland by 108 runs to make it the plate semifinals. It will play Ireland in the semis.

Matthew Welch’s 78 helped Zimbabwe set Scotland a tricky chase of 249 in a plate quarterfinal on Wednesday. Scotland was unable to build partnerships as it slumped to 140.

West Indies was too good for Papua New Guinea in the other plate quarterfinal on Wednesday, winning by 169 runs. The team will now face the United Arab Emirates, while Papua New Guinea is set to take on Uganda in the plate playoffs.