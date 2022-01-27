Cricket Cricket Bethell’s all-round show propels England into semifinals of U-19 World Cup England became the first team to progress to the semifinals of the U-19 World Cup, beating South Africa by six wickets. PTI North Sound 27 January, 2022 12:00 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England won by six wickets at North Sound, Antigua. - GETTY IMAGES PTI North Sound 27 January, 2022 12:00 IST Jacob Bethell’s blistering 88 against South Africa on Wednesday helped England advance to the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup.Bethell, a left-arm orthodox spinner, took 1 for 30 as South Africa was bowled out for 209 before unleashing fireworks with the bat.No. 3 Dewald Brevis top-scored for South Africa with 97 even as the rest of the batting crumbled around him, only four others scoring in double digits with no one scoring more than 27. After the fall of two early wickets, Brevis steadied the ship in the company of Gerhardus Maree (27, 35b, 3x4, 1x6) but after Maree fell in the 19th over, wickets fell consistently.ALSO READ - From suspension to India call-up - Deepak Hooda’s comeback storyLeg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was the most successful bowler for England, taking 4 for 48.Thanks to Bethell, England had a rapid start to its chase, Bethell dismissed in the 11th over after a first-wicket partnership of 110. Seventy six of those runs were via fours (16) and sixes (2) off the bat of Bethell, who consumed just 42 deliveries to score his runs.Later, William Luxton chipped in with 47 not out (41b, 6x4, 2x6) as England romped home in the 32nd over.Wins for Zimbabwe, West IndiesZimbabwe beat Scotland by 108 runs to make it the plate semifinals. It will play Ireland in the semis.Matthew Welch’s 78 helped Zimbabwe set Scotland a tricky chase of 249 in a plate quarterfinal on Wednesday. Scotland was unable to build partnerships as it slumped to 140.West Indies was too good for Papua New Guinea in the other plate quarterfinal on Wednesday, winning by 169 runs. The team will now face the United Arab Emirates, while Papua New Guinea is set to take on Uganda in the plate playoffs.Results (January 26, 2022)South Africa 209 in 43.4 overs (Brevis 97, Ahmed 4 for 48) lost to England 212 for 4 in 31.2 overs (Bethell 88, Luxton 47 n.o.)Zimbabwe 248 in 49.5 overs (Welch 78, Bennett 54) beat Scotland 140 in 39 oversWest Indies 317 for 7 in 50 overs (Nandu 128, Parris 64, Wickham 61) beat Papua New Guinea 148 in 37.4 overs Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :