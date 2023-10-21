England vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs SA match today?

South Africa will face defending champion England in the next league match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Both England and South Africa are coming off defeats - upsets - against Afghanistan and Netherlands respectively into this match.
Here is all you need to know about the game:
When will ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The England and South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 21.
What time will ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The England and South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where can one watch ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
