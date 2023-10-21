MagazineBuy Print

England vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs SA match today?

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for England vs South Africa match on October 21 in Mumbai.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jos Buttler attends a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Mumbai.
England’s Jos Buttler attends a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttler attends a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa will face defending champion England in the next league match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Both England and South Africa are coming off defeats - upsets - against Afghanistan and Netherlands respectively into this match.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England and South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 21.

What time will ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The England and South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
