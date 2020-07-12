Jason Holder says win over England in Southampton is one of the best

West Indies skipper Jason Holder termed his side's win over England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday as one of his country's best ever.

The Caribbean nation beat the Ben Stokes-led team by four wickets in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which marked the return of international cricket after the coronavirus-induced break.

"One of our best victories. Yesterday was the best day I had in Test cricket. All the bowlers toiled hard yesterday, and it was a hard-fought day of Test cricket," Holder said during the post-match press conference.

READ | Blackwood's gritty 95 steers Windies to victory in first Test

"I don't think any team knew. We had been sitting at home doing nothing. We had time to prepare, but you never know," he added.

Earlier in the day, England was bowled out for 313 in its second innings, setting the visitors a target of 200. West Indies was reduced to 27-3 in the 12th over and opener John Campbell had retired hurt after facing a toe-crushing yorker from Jofra Archer.

Jermaine Blackwood guided the Windies run chase from there with his knock of 95, which included 12 shots to the boundary. Holder was full of praise for the middle-order batsman.

"John took a blow today, but hopefully he will come through. We knew what was at stake yesterday evening. We knew we had 98 overs, and we had to go to 7 PM. Alzarri and I thought we would bowl till 6:30 and the other two would take over.

"It would have been difficult to push for a win if we didn't bowl extremely well on a flat pitch. Blackwood was outstanding. Disappointing to see him get out on 95 but that's how he plays. Jermaine always tries and is never short on effort, and today was his big moment," the captain said.