Harmanpreet Kaur signs up to play for Melbourne Renegades

India's Harmanpreet Kaur was signed up by the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League.

Super excited to be joining the renegades #wbbl https://t.co/rudhN44NG2 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) September 29, 2021

The national T20I captain is the second Indian player to join the franchise after Jemimah Rodrigues, who was also signed by the franchise on Wednesday.

The Renegades will be the second WBBL team that Harmanpreet will play for, having represented the Sydney Thunder in the past.

In 35 matches for the Thunder, Harmanpreet made 713 runs at a strike-rate of 116.89 with three fifties. She also took 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53.

Harmanpreet joins an already-impressive list of Indian players signed by various WBBL franchises, which also includes the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder) and Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers).

Earlier in the year, Harmanpreet featured in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' where she played for the Manchester Originals.