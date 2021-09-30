AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 1 LIVE Updates: No Harmanpreet, Haynes; Storm predictions for Carrara

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pink Ball Test between Australia Women and India Women in Carrara. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and Dhruva Prasad and we'll be taking you through day's play today.



8:40 AM IST: We know how notoriously the Pink Ball can move in these games. We saw what Meghna Singh managed to get out of the surface in Mackay with her impressive outswingers. Will she make it to the lineup today? Tweet us your predicted XI at @Sportstarweb.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Having gained in confidence with a fighting performance in the one-dayers, the Indian women’s cricket team will now have to go through a trial by fire when it make its day-night Test debut against Australia in Gold Coast on Thursday.

With the third ODI held on Sunday and the following day being a rest day, India got only two practice sessions in the lead-up to the landmark Test. The visiting team lost 2-1 in the shorter format series. The squad has very little idea about how the shiny pink ball will behave during the game at the Metricon Stadium.



Australia, which played its lone day-night Test in November 2017, also goes into the game with limited practice but its potent pace attack will be looking forward to wreaking havoc at the greenish pitch here.

India did well in its first Test outing in seven years, drawing against England in June, but the players and experts believe the skiddy pink-ball will pose a much tougher challenge for the visiting team. India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out even though she did have a hit in the nets on the eve of the game. Rookie batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Meghna Singh, who made impressive debuts in the ODI series, could be handed their maiden Test caps.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami, Meghna and Pooja Vastrakar is the likely pace combination. Spinner Sneh Rana is likely to be the other all-rounder in the side alongside Deepti Sharma.

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia, who was pipped by Richa Ghosh in ODIs, is expected to be back behind the stumps. Punam Raut, who featured in the England Test and has lost her place in the ODI, is expected to play.

Pink ball in hand, Baggy Greens at the ready



Australia, on the other hand, has been dealt a blow ahead of the game with vice-captain Rachael Haynes ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Skipper Meg Lanning said the team will either pick a fast-bowling all-rounder or a specialist batter in her place. Annabel Sutherland, who impressed in the ODIs, is expected to make her debut.

“It will depend a little bit on the wicket. There is a green tinge there, and that potentially brings some of our pace-bowling all-rounders into the frame. We just need to decide whether we want to go with the specific batter position or with the all-rounder position so we'll make the call after training today,” said Lanning.

Australia will be aiming for a perfect game after India ended its 26-match winning streak in the third ODI.

With the pink ball, its relatively inexperienced pace attack is more than capable of troubling the Indian batters.

Shantha Rangaswamy has weighed in on the Test: “I would call it a trial by fire for the Indians. The players have hardly played with red ball in the last three-four years. Day-night Test is a completely different ball game and a much tougher challenge. Though Australia has more Test experience than India of late, its players also haven't played a lot in the whites. Some of their key players are missing and India showed (in ODIs) that Australia are beatable.”

THE SERIES SO FAR: Australia comes into this Test with a 2-1 lead in the three ODIs played in Mackay. The third ODI saw India bring Meg Lanning's side's unbeaten run in the format to an end. 26 consecutive wins in the format is no joke and it rightly took a special performance from the Indians to halt this record run. Read more here: India beats Australia by two wickets to end 26-match ODI unbeaten streak

SQUAD NEWS: WHO'S PLAYING, WHO'S NOT:

There are quite a few injury updates ahead of this Test. Harmanpreet Kaur will not play this game due to a thumb injury. For Australia, Rachel Haynes will sit out not just this Test but the rest of the series due a hamstring injury she sustained during the ODI leg of the series.

WEATHER FORECAST: There is a storm warning and a rain forecast for the first two days of the Test. We hope we manage to get some decent time out in the field today and tomorrow.



FOUR POINTS ARE ON OFFER FOR THE WINNER OF THIS TEST MATCH. Should Australia win, the side will take an unassailable lead in the series.



HERE'S HOW THE POINTS TABLE OF THE MULTI-FORMAT SERIES LOOKS:

FORMAT AUSTRALIA INDIA TESTS - - ODI 4 2 T20IS -



START OF PLAY: 10 AM IST

SQUADS:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

