ICC to discuss nomination process to elect chairman

Finalising the nomination process to elect Shashank Manohar’s successor as the next independent chairman of the International Cricket Council will be the sole agenda for the ICC board when it virtually meets on Monday. It is expected that the entire process - irrespective of whether it’s an election or a unanimous selection - will be over by four weeks.

“The meeting tomorrow only has nomination process in the agenda. Normally, it is a two-week window that is provided for filing nominations,” a senior Board member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Usually, a two-thirds majority is required but there could be a few board members who would want it to be a case of simple majority among members. The 17 board members of the ICC comprise 12 Test playing nations, three Associate nations (Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore), and chairman - in this case interim - and independent director, Indra Nooyi.

ICC CEO Manu Sawhney is also part of the ICC board but does not possess voting rights.

A candidate can be nominated by a past or present director of the ICC but it has to be seconded compulsorily by two current directors. Only then can one enter the election fray. There have been discussions on whether a former director nominating an incumbent should remain valid.

Graves the frontrunner

As far as the candidates are concerned, a few names - including that of current interim chairman from Singapore, Imran Khawaja - are doing the rounds. There is no unanimous candidate which is why the announcement is taking so long.

Former ECB head Colin Graves is the frontrunner to replace Manohar. Former Cricket West Indies boss Dave Cameron has also claimed he has the numbers to contest the polls even though his own cricket board is against him.

Cricket South Africa’s Chris Nenzani has expressed his interest as well. That was why Director of Cricket Graeme Smith’s open backing of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly didn’t go down well with Nenzani. CSA then made it clear that Smith made his comments on the matter in his personal capacity.

All eyes will be on Ganguly. It will be interesting to see if BCCI wants him at the ICC.

Ganguly’s cooling off waiver plea is lying with the Supreme Court. The next date of the hearing is 17 August. Ganguly has time and again made clear that at 48, his best days as an administrator are ahead of him and that he has time at his disposal. In case he has to leave the BCCI, the Board will not mind him heading the ICC.