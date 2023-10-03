MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera doubtful for Sri Lanka in WC opener, Dasun Shanaka expected to be available

Both Perera and Shanaka, who hurt themselves during Sri Lanka’s warm-up tie against Bangladesh here on Friday, were unavailable for its Tuesday’s warm-up match against Afghanistan.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 23:26 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Dasun Shanaka, captain of Sri Lanka, against Bangladesh in a World Cup warm-up match.
Dasun Shanaka, captain of Sri Lanka, against Bangladesh in a World Cup warm-up match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Dasun Shanaka, captain of Sri Lanka, against Bangladesh in a World Cup warm-up match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Opening batter Kusal Perera is a doubtful starter while captain Dasun Shanaka is expected to be available for Sri Lanka’s World Cup opener versus South Africa, to be played in Delhi on Saturday.

Both Perera and Shanaka, who hurt themselves during Sri Lanka’s warm-up tie against Bangladesh here on Friday, were unavailable for Tuesday’s warm-up match against Afghanistan.

The duo’s unavailablity prompted Sri Lanka to release a fitness update through the International Cricket Council. The statement explained that Shanaka strained his left elbow last Friday while Perera experienced pain in his right shoulder during the same match.

ALSO READ | ICC WORLD CUP 2023: NEW ZEALAND BEATS SOUTH AFRICA BY SEVEN RUNS VIA DLS

“He is under medical treatment and is in the process of recovery,” was the identical update vis-a-vis the duo’s current status.

Sportstar understands that Shanaka will definitely be available - he was “not stretched unnecessarily” on Tuesday, according to a source. However, it is uncertain if Perera will recover in time for the opening fixture.

Having undergone a surgery on the same shoulder last year, neither the player nor the team’s medical staff wants to risk his comeback. It may result in Dimuth Karunaratne being persisted with as Pathum Nissanka’s opening partner on Saturday.

The only bright development in the Sri Lankan camp is that Maheesh Theekshana will definitely be available for the entire stretch. Since Theekshana was recovering from an injury he suffered during the Asia Cup, he did not travel with the squad last week.

The statement clarified that Theekshana will join the squad in New Delhi on Wednesday.

