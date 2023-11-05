India equals its longest winning streak in single edition of ODI World Cup, beats South Africa by 243 runs

India registered its eighth consecutive win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after thumping South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

It was the Men in Blue’s joint-longest winning run in the history of the World Cup, equalling its victorious streak at the 2003 World Cup, where it lost to Australia in the final.

India’s second longest winning streak came in the 2015 edition of the World Cup, where it won seven matches on the trot before losing to Australia in the semifinal.

During its last successful ODI World Cup campaign, back in 2011, India’s longest successful streak included four victories on the trot.

Only two teams have won a Cricket World Cup title after going unbeaten in the tournament. West Indies achieved the feat in 1975 and 1979, while Australia did it in 2003 and 2007.