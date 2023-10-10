PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka WC results and records

Sri Lanka looks to register its first win of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when it meets Pakistan on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs in its opening world cup match. Pakistan, on the other hand, won its first game of the tournament against The Netherlands by 81 runs.

PAK vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP Matches played - 8 Pakistan - 7 Sri Lanka - 0 No result - 1 Last result - Pakistan won by 11 runs in 2011 in Colombo

PAK vs SL - List of results in World Cups 1975 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 192 runs in Nottingham 1983 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs in Swansea 1983 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 15 runs in Leeds 1987 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs in Hyderabad (Sind) 1987 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs in Faisalabad 1992 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka four wickets in Perth 2011 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs in Colombo 2019 - Match abandoned due to rain in Bristol

PAK vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Javed Miandad 103 vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad (Sind) in 1987

Imran Khan 102* vs Sri Lanka in Leeds in 1983

Saleem Malik 100 vs Sri Lanka in Faisalabad in 1987

PAK vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES