PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka WC results and records

PAK vs SL: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka looks to register its first win of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when it meets Pakistan on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs in its opening world cup match. Pakistan, on the other hand, won its first game of the tournament against The Netherlands by 81 runs.

PAK vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 8
Pakistan - 7
Sri Lanka - 0
No result - 1
Last result - Pakistan won by 11 runs in 2011 in Colombo
PAK vs SL - List of results in World Cups
1975 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 192 runs in Nottingham
1983 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs in Swansea
1983 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 15 runs in Leeds
1987 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs in Hyderabad (Sind)
1987 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs in Faisalabad
1992 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka four wickets in Perth
2011 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs in Colombo
2019 - Match abandoned due to rain in Bristol

PAK vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

  • Javed Miandad 103 vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad (Sind) in 1987
  • Imran Khan 102* vs Sri Lanka in Leeds in 1983
  • Saleem Malik 100 vs Sri Lanka in Faisalabad in 1987

PAK vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

  • Ashantha de Mel 5/39 vs Pakistan in Leeds in 1983
  • Abdul Qadir 5/44 vs Sri Lanka in Leeds in 1983
  • Shahidi Afridi 4/34 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2011.

