PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka WC results and records

Sri Lanka looks to register its first win of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when it meets Pakistan on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs in its opening world cup match. Pakistan, on the other hand, won its first game of the tournament against The Netherlands by 81 runs.
PAK vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP
PAK vs SL - List of results in World Cups
PAK vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
- Javed Miandad 103 vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad (Sind) in 1987
- Imran Khan 102* vs Sri Lanka in Leeds in 1983
- Saleem Malik 100 vs Sri Lanka in Faisalabad in 1987
PAK vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
- Ashantha de Mel 5/39 vs Pakistan in Leeds in 1983
- Abdul Qadir 5/44 vs Sri Lanka in Leeds in 1983
- Shahidi Afridi 4/34 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2011.
