PAK vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets

PAK v SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: PTI
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan will look to continue its winning run in the ICC ODI World Cup as it meets Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan beat Netherlands in the first match by 81 runs in its first game while Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs in its opening game of the tournament.

PAK vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 156
Pakistan won: 92
Sri Lanka won: 59
No result: 4
Tie: 1
Last result: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by two wickets (2023)
Last five results: PAK won - 4; SL won - 1
PAK vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (Pakistan) - 371/9 in 1996 in Nairobi
Lowest score (Pakistan) - 75/10 in 2009 in Lahore
Highest score (Sri Lanka) - 368/4 in 2015 in Hambantota
Lowest score (Sri Lanka) - 78/10 in 2002 in Sharjah
Highest individual score (Pakistan) - Mohammad Hafeez 140* in 2013 in Sharjah
Highest individual score (Sri Lanka) - Tillakaratne Dilshan 137* in 2009 in Lahore
Best bowling figures (Pakistan) - Waqar Younis 6/26 in 1990 in Sharjah
Best bowling figures (Sri Lanka) - Thisara Perera 6/44 in 2012 in Pallekele

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 82 2517 32.68 87.21 134*
Aravinda da Silva (SL) 75 2319 34.61 82.38 134
Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 63 2265 44.41 78.02 118

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs SL ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 65 96 4.13 25.25 5.23
Wasim Akram (PAK) 59 92 3.82 20.96 4/24
Waqar Younis (PAK) 51 84 4.94 24.35 6/26

Related Topics

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

