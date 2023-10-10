PAK vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan will look to continue its winning run in the ICC ODI World Cup as it meets Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan beat Netherlands in the first match by 81 runs in its first game while Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs in its opening game of the tournament.

PAK vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 156 Pakistan won: 92 Sri Lanka won: 59 No result: 4 Tie: 1 Last result: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by two wickets (2023) Last five results: PAK won - 4; SL won - 1

PAK vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (Pakistan) - 371/9 in 1996 in Nairobi Lowest score (Pakistan) - 75/10 in 2009 in Lahore Highest score (Sri Lanka) - 368/4 in 2015 in Hambantota Lowest score (Sri Lanka) - 78/10 in 2002 in Sharjah Highest individual score (Pakistan) - Mohammad Hafeez 140* in 2013 in Sharjah Highest individual score (Sri Lanka) - Tillakaratne Dilshan 137* in 2009 in Lahore Best bowling figures (Pakistan) - Waqar Younis 6/26 in 1990 in Sharjah Best bowling figures (Sri Lanka) - Thisara Perera 6/44 in 2012 in Pallekele

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 82 2517 32.68 87.21 134* Aravinda da Silva (SL) 75 2319 34.61 82.38 134 Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 63 2265 44.41 78.02 118

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs SL ODIS