PAK vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan will look to continue its winning run in the ICC ODI World Cup as it meets Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Pakistan beat Netherlands in the first match by 81 runs in its first game while Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs in its opening game of the tournament.
PAK vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 156
Pakistan won: 92
Sri Lanka won: 59
No result: 4
Tie: 1
Last result: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by two wickets (2023)
Last five results: PAK won - 4; SL won - 1
PAK vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (Pakistan) - 371/9 in 1996 in Nairobi
Lowest score (Pakistan) - 75/10 in 2009 in Lahore
Highest score (Sri Lanka) - 368/4 in 2015 in Hambantota
Lowest score (Sri Lanka) - 78/10 in 2002 in Sharjah
Highest individual score (Pakistan) - Mohammad Hafeez 140* in 2013 in Sharjah
Highest individual score (Sri Lanka) - Tillakaratne Dilshan 137* in 2009 in Lahore
Best bowling figures (Pakistan) - Waqar Younis 6/26 in 1990 in Sharjah
Best bowling figures (Sri Lanka) - Thisara Perera 6/44 in 2012 in Pallekele
MOST RUNS IN PAK vs SL ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|82
|2517
|32.68
|87.21
|134*
|Aravinda da Silva (SL)
|75
|2319
|34.61
|82.38
|134
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)
|63
|2265
|44.41
|78.02
|118
MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)
|65
|96
|4.13
|25.25
|5.23
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|59
|92
|3.82
|20.96
|4/24
|Waqar Younis (PAK)
|51
|84
|4.94
|24.35
|6/26
