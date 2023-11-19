MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most runs as captain in single World Cup edition

Rohit Sharma went past New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to score the most World Cup runs in a single edition.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 14:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma during the World Cup final against Australia.
India’s Rohit Sharma during the World Cup final against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma during the World Cup final against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Rohit Sharma overtook New Zealand’s Kane Williamson on Sunday to score the most World Cup runs in a single edition as captain during its CWC 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL

Rohit, who had 550 runs before this match, went past Williamson with his 29th run to surpass his 578-run tally, which came in the 2019 edition. 

Earlier, the 36-year-old crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most runs in ODI World Cups.

Rohit got out on 47 to end his campaign with bat with 597 runs.

Most runs by a captain in a single World Cup edition
Rohit Sharma 597 runs in 2023
Kane Williamson 578 runs in 2019
Mahela Jayawardene 548 runs in 2007
Ricky Ponting 539 runs in 2007
Aaron Finch 507 runs in 2019

Related Topics

ICC World Cup /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma

