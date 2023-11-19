IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most runs as captain in single World Cup edition

India’s Rohit Sharma overtook New Zealand’s Kane Williamson on Sunday to score the most World Cup runs in a single edition as captain during its CWC 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Rohit, who had 550 runs before this match, went past Williamson with his 29th run to surpass his 578-run tally, which came in the 2019 edition.
Earlier, the 36-year-old crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most runs in ODI World Cups.
Rohit got out on 47 to end his campaign with bat with 597 runs.
Most runs by a captain in a single World Cup edition
