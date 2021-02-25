ICC signs deal with IMG, to live stream 541 games across three World Cups

A total of 541 matches across three World Cups will be broadcast globally following a live streaming deal between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and IMG.

The live streaming deal, which is up until April 2023, will enable fans to watch all qualifying matches of three World Cups: the men’s T20 World Cup 2022, men’s World Cup 2023 and women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

“We are delighted to be partnering with IMG to deliver more cricket to more fans than ever before,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a communique.

“This is a significant step forward for our sport and increases the size of our platform globally, which supports our long-term ambitions for greater sustainability for all of our Members.”

ICC said, “Of the 541 matches that will be broadcast, 145 are women’s matches and 80 Associate Members will see fixtures from 41 qualifier events being produced and distributed, with more than 50 of those Members enjoying global coverage at an ICC event for the first time ever.”

The coverage will capture performances of new teams including Hungary, Romania and Serbia, which are competing for the first time in the men’s T20 World Cup qualification. Finland is playing host to an ICC event for the very first time.

“In the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 pathway, eight teams: Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, Philippines, and Turkey will be making their debuts in international ICC Women’s events,” the ICC said.