South Africa women's team to arrive in Lucknow on Feb 27

The South Africa women’s cricket team will reach Lucknow on February 27, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association confirmed. With the limited-overs series between India and South Africa women’s teams set to begin on March 7, both the teams were expected to reach Lucknow on Thursday, but now, Sportstar understands that the touring team will arrive in the country on Saturday.

The Indian players will start assembling in Lucknow from Thursday. They have already been asked to undergo RT-PCR tests and upon their arrival, they need to go into a mandatory six-day quarantine. The players will be tested at regular intervals and once the results are negative will they be allowed to enter the bio-bubble.

It is understood that the teams are likely to play a warm-up game before the ODI series gets underway, even though the details are being worked out. This will be the first international assignment for the Indian women’s team since March last year.

The historic city of Lucknow will be hosting its first international women’s fixture for the first time since 2005. The last time the city hosted a women’s fixture was between India and England.