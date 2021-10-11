Fixtures & Results

T20 World Cup full schedule of India's matches: Timings, dates, venues

India T20 World Cup full schedule: Check the complete list of India's T20 World Cup 2021 fixtures, match timings.

11 October, 2021 17:01 IST

India's charge for its second T20 World Cup title will be led by skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.   -  GETTY IMAGES

India will open its seventh T20 World Cup campaign at the Dubai International Stadium in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage on October 24.

Here's a look at the full schedule of the Virat Kohli-led team India at the T20 World Cup 2021:-

Match No.MatchDate and VenueTime (IST)
1India vs PakistanOctober 24, Dubai7:30PM
2India vs New ZealandOctober 31, Dubai7:30PM
3India vs AfghanistanNovember 3, Abu Dhabi7:30PM
4India vs B1 (Qualifier from Group B)November 5, Dubai7:30PM
5India vs A2 (Qualifier from Group A)November 8, Dubai7:30PM

 

