IND vs PAK: Head-to-head record in World Cups

India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday in what will be their sixth meeting in the competition at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan has history stacked against it heading into this contest having never beaten India in a World Cup game. India enjoys a 11-0 record against its arch-rival since their first meeting in 1992.

Here's a look at the results between the sides in World Cups over the years.

50-over World Cup

1992 - India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in Sydney

1996 - India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Bengaluru

1999 - India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester

2003 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Centurion

2011 - India beat Pakistan by 27 runs in Mohali (Semifinal)

2015 - India beat Pakistan by 76 runs in Adelaide

2019 - India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester

T20 World Cup

2007 - India beat Pakistan via bowlout (match tied) in Durban

2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)

2012 - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo

2014 - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka

2016 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata

The match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.