IND vs PAK: Head-to-head record in World Cups IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai, we take a look at the head-to-head record between the sides in World Cups. Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 06:01 IST Dhoni celebrates after India beat Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 06:01 IST India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday in what will be their sixth meeting in the competition at the Dubai International Stadium.Pakistan has history stacked against it heading into this contest having never beaten India in a World Cup game. India enjoys a 11-0 record against its arch-rival since their first meeting in 1992. Here's a look at the results between the sides in World Cups over the years.50-over World Cup1992 - India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in Sydney1996 - India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Bengaluru1999 - India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester2003 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Centurion2011 - India beat Pakistan by 27 runs in Mohali (Semifinal)2015 - India beat Pakistan by 76 runs in Adelaide 2019 - India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in ManchesterT20 World Cup2007 - India beat Pakistan via bowlout (match tied) in Durban2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)2012 - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo2014 - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka2016 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata