T20 World Cup News News T20 World Cup: Southee becomes third bowler to pick 100 wickets in all formats Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Southee joins Lasith Malinga and Shakib Al Hasan as the only bowlers to notch up 100-plus wickets in all formats. Team Sportstar 26 October, 2021 21:47 IST Tim Southee became the third bowler after Lasith Malinga and Shakib Al Hasan to record 100-plus wickets in all formats. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 October, 2021 21:47 IST New Zealand seamer Tim Southee picked his 100th T20I wicket on Tuesday to become the third bowler to reach 100 wickets in all three formats of the game.Southee reached the feat as he dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for 9 in New Zealand's opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah.FOLLOW LIVE: PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE SCOREHe joins Lasith Malinga and Shakib Al Hasan as the only bowlers to notch up the three-figure mark in all formats, having already achieved the same in Tests (314 wickets) and ODIs (190 wickets).Shakib Al Hasan, who recently surpassed Malinga, leads the list of most wickets in men's T20Is with 117 wickets. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :