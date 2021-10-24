BAN vs SL: Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan got to a new milestone with the dismissal of Pathum Nissanka during the Super 12 contest against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Sharjah.

Shakib now has 41 wickets in T20 World Cups, the most wickets by a bowler in the competition. He leapfrogged Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, who has 39 wickets. Shakib is playing his seventh T20 World Cup, having played all T20 World Cups since the inaugural edition was held in South Africa in 2007.

Shakib is not only a prolific wicket-taker in the competition but also a prolific run-getter. He is sixth in the list of leading run-getters in T20 World Cups, with 675 runs at 29.34. Mahela Jayawardene, Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are ahead of him.

Shakib is the leading wicket taker in all T20 Internationals (115 wickets), ahead of Lasith Malinga (107 wickets), Tim Southee (99), and Afridi (98). He is 18th in the list of leading run getters in the format.