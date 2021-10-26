Pollard: Don't want anyone taking knee for us in solitude or to feel sorry for us

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said he was unaware of any South African player refusing to take a knee before the start of the Super 12 match at the ICC Twenty World Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.

"For me, personally, I don't know of any player who didn't want to take it. I'm not aware of that. So this is sort of news to us or to me," Pollard said after his team's eight-wicket defeat, its second of this tournament.

RELATED | De Kock chooses not to take the knee, opts out of West Indies match

Earlier, South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock pulled out of the match after a CSA directive made it mandatory for all players to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Pollard emphasised that West Indies "feels strongly" about the matter and "will continue" to take a knee.

"Each and everyone has their own opinions on it, but as I've always said, once you're educated and you understand, we will understand you doing it, but I think education sort of is the key, and we don't want anyone doing it for us in solitude or to feel sorry for us," he said.

When told that the player, who refused to take a knee, was his Mumbai Indians teammate de Kock, Pollard said, "I can't speak about something I don't know. I don't want to speculate. I have a lot on my plate. We are in a position where we need to win games."

REPORT | T20 World Cup: Windies lose to South Africa after Markram, Nortje's starring roles