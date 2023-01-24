ICC men’s 2022 ODI team: Babar Azam chosen captain, Shreyas, Siraj feature

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj marked India’s presence in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2022, which was announced on Tuesday.

Iyer was one of India’s most consistent batters in the 50-over format. Slotting in at No.4, the right-handed batter played 17 games last calendar year and scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69 and strike-rate of 91.52.

Also Read IND vs NZ: India equals its record of most ODI sixes in an innings

In the absence of senior pacers like Jasprint Bumrah, Siraj has stepped to take up the mantle of Indian fast bowling.

Siraj, who delivered consistently with the new and old ball, played 15 matches and grabbibg 24 wickets at anaverage of 23.50, with best figures of 3/29.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was picked as the captain of the side, after he once again dominated the 50-over format.

The 28-year-old right-hander finished the year with 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87.

West Indies, New Zealand and Australia are the other teams with two representation in ICC’s team. While Tom Latham and Trent Boult made it for the Black Caps, Travis Head and Adam Zampa form the Aussie contigent. Shai Hope and Alzarri Joseph are the Carribean representatives in ICC’s selected 11.

Sikander Raza’s glorious 2022 was rewarded with a spot in the side, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the sole representative from Bangladesh.

2022 ICC MEN”S ODI TEAM OF THE YEAR