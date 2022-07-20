Pakistan improved its position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with its four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday.

Riding on opener Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 160, Pakistan completed a sensational fourth-innings chase of 342 and leapt to the third spot in the table. It relegated host Sri Lanka to the sixth position on the WTC standings, leaving Dimuth Karunaratne’s men below India and West Indies, who are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Sri Lanka needs to win all three of its remaining Tests - one against Pakistan and two against New Zealand in 2023 - to stay in contention for the final.

Pakistan will play five Tests after the second game against Sri Lanka - three against England and two against New Zealand.

South Africa and Australia are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

UPDATED ICC WTC POINTS TABLE - as of July 20, 2022