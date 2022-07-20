Cricket

WTC points table update: Pakistan pips India, Sri Lanka to reach third spot after Galle win

Pakistan rose to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table ahead of India, West Indies and Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
20 July, 2022 17:44 IST
Pakistan completed a sensational fourth-innings chase of 342 to displace host Sri Lanka to the sixth spot on the WTC standings.

Pakistan completed a sensational fourth-innings chase of 342 to displace host Sri Lanka to the sixth spot on the WTC standings. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan improved its position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with its four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday.

Riding on opener Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 160, Pakistan completed a sensational fourth-innings chase of 342 and leapt to the third spot in the table. It relegated host Sri Lanka to the sixth position on the WTC standings, leaving Dimuth Karunaratne’s men below India and West Indies, who are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Sri Lanka needs to win all three of its remaining Tests - one against Pakistan and two against New Zealand in 2023 - to stay in contention for the final.

Pakistan will play five Tests after the second game against Sri Lanka - three against England and two against New Zealand.

South Africa and Australia are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

UPDATED ICC WTC POINTS TABLE - as of July 20, 2022

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Penalty PCT
1 South Africa 7 5 2 0 60 0 71.43
2 Australia 10 6 1 3 84 0 70
3 Pakistan 8 4 2 2 56 0 58.33
4 India 12 6 4 2 75 -5 52.08
5 West Indies 9 4 3 2 54 -2 50
6 Sri Lanka 9 4 4 1 52 0 48.15
7 England 16 5 7 4 64 -12 33.33
8 New Zealand 9 2 6 1 28 0 25.93
9 Bangladesh 10 1 8 1 16 0 13.33

