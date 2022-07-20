Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Shafique ton helps Pakistan win first Test

Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 to lead Pakistan to a record run chase and a four-wicket victory on Wednesday in the first Test match.

Together with overnight batsman Mohammad Rizwan, Shafique added 71 runs for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan inch toward the victory target of 342.

Rizwan eventually fell for 40 when Prabath Jayasuriya trapped him LBW, leaving Pakistan needing less than 70 runs with six wickets in hand.

Shafique's 408-ball innings contained six boundaries and a six, although he got some reprieves.

Shafique was lucky to survive an LBW appeal when he was on four. He was dropped on 135 when Dhananjaya de Silva missed a return catch and again on 151 as Pakistan closed in on the win.

The previous highest successful run chase at Galle was Sri Lanka’s 268 against New Zealand in 2019.