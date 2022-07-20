IPL franchise owners acquire teams in South Africa’s new T20 league

Four-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings, through parent company Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, has acquired the Johannesburg franchise in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 League, which is set to begin from January 2023.

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries, bought the Cape Town franchise, while the Sun TV Group, which owns Sunrisers Hyderabad, bought the Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) franchise.

The RP Sanjeev Goenka group, which paid Rs 7090 crore to buy the Lucknow IPL franchise last year, acquired the Durban team, while Rajasthan Royals bought the Paarl team. Pretoria has been bought by Jindal South West Sports, which is headed by Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals in IPL.