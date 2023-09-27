IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch?

India will take on Australia in the third ODI of the three-match series in Rajkot on Tuesday with an aim to cleansweep the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the first two games.

When will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be take place on Wednesday, September 27.

What time will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI begin?

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI take place?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot in Gujarat.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.