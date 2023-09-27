MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch?

IND vs AUS: Get all the live streaming and telecast details for the third ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 07:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kuldeep Yadav with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of 3rd ODI against Australia.
Kuldeep Yadav with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of 3rd ODI against Australia. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

Kuldeep Yadav with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of 3rd ODI against Australia. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

India will take on Australia in the third ODI of the three-match series in Rajkot on Tuesday with an aim to cleansweep the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the first two games.

When will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be take place on Wednesday, September 27.

What time will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI begin?

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI take place?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot in Gujarat.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia: Matthew Short, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh

