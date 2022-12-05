IND vs BAN: India penalised for slow over-rate in first ODI against Bangladesh

Team India has been fined 80 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday.

In a release, the ICC stated that match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.

Bangladesh’s last wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman pulled off an absolute heist with a thrilling 51-run stand as India choked during final half an hour to lose a low-scoring opening ODI.

The 51-run stand between Miraz and Mustafizur was Bangladesh’s highest 10th wicket partnership and the fourth-highest 10th wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase.

India will aim to level the three-match ODI series when it takes on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday.