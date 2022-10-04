Cricket

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2022 series

Team Sportstar
04 October, 2022 08:24 IST
Suryakumar Yadav of India in action during the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav of India in action during the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India will take on South Africa in the third Twenty20 International at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

India will take on South Africa in the third Twenty20 International at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of IND vs SA 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs SA 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

At what time will IND vs SA 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs SA 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

What are the teams playing for?

India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. However, the match will serve as a final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins later this month in Australia.

THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

