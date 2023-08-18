India vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: Ireland 50/5; Bishnoi gets Stirling; Prasidh, Bumrah pick wickets two each

- August 18, 2023 20:139th over
Shivam Dube is introduced.
- August 18, 2023 20:09IRE 44/5 in 8 overs
Ravi Bishnoi continues with his quick leg breaks, almost all of them are either straighter one or googly though. Another straighter one, on pads and Campher reverse sweeps it over short third for a four!.
- August 18, 2023 20:04Prasidh removes Dockrell!
Prasidh to continue. Good length on the stumps, Campher guides it to point for a single.
Wicket!! Dockrell goes for one! Back-of-a-length on off stump, Dockrell tries a pull short and gifts a simple catch the the cover fielder.
Dockrell c Gaikwad b Prasidh 1(3)
Four!! Short again and Adair goes for a pull, gets the top-edge and runs away to the boundary for a boundary.
IRE 35/5 in 7 overs
- August 18, 2023 19:59Bishnoi bowls Stirling!
Bishnoi in to the attack. An appeal for LBW as Stirling tries to sweep. Umpire says no. Wicket!! The wrong-un cleans Stirling up!
Stirling b Ravi Bishnoi 11(11) [4s-1]
Just 3 runs from the over.
IRE 30/4 in 6 overs
- August 18, 2023 19:52Prasidh gets Tector!
Prasidh into the attack. Full and down leg, umpire signals a wide. Back-of-a-length on the stumps, Stirling guides it to third man for a single. Tector tries to pull a lightly shorter ball, misses in his attempt. Yorker to follow and Tector jams the bat down and gets it to mid-on for a single.
Chance!! Shorter ball and Stirling mistimes his pull shot, falls in no man’s land though.
Wicket!! Tector tries to loft a shorter one over the off-side manages to find Tilak at short third man.
Tector c Tilak Varma b Prasidh 9(16) [4s-1]
IRE 27/3 in 5 overs
- August 18, 2023 19:47IRE 21/2 in 4 overs
Slightly short from Arshdeep as he followed Stirling as he made some space down the leg-side, he opens the face and turns it to third man for a single. Slightly full from Arshdeep and Stirling misses the attempted lofted shot. Looks like it was a slower ball. Yorker outside off next ball and Stirling misses his drive. Four!! A shorter one from Arshdeep and Stirling pulls it over the leg-side for a boundary.
- August 18, 2023 19:42IRE 13/2 in 3 overs
Four!! Slightly short on the stumps, Tector pulls it past the midwicket fielder for a boundary. Full and wide, Tector jams it on the off-side, and gets two runs. Bumrah goes short and Tector misses his upper-cut. Six from the over.
- August 18, 2023 19:38IRE 7/2 in 2 overs
Arshdeep from the other end. Full and wide and Stirling misses the heave. Umpire signals a wide. Length on the stumps, Stirling defends to the off-side for a single. Arshdeep finds the edge third ball but it drops short of slip. Arshdeep swinging it away after pitching it on leg-stump.
Arshdeep surprises Tector with a short one after he came down the pitch.
- August 18, 2023 19:31Bumrah strikes twice in the first over!!
Bumrah with the first ball. Four! Full on the stumps and Balbirnie flicks it through square-leg for a boundary. Wicket!! Bumrah strikes second ball! Length outside off, nips in ever so slightly and Balbirnie inside edges it to the stumps.
Balbirnie b Bumrah 4(2) [4s-1]
Wicket!! Tucker goes for a duck! Slightly shorter and Tucker tries to pull, only manages a top edge that is easily pouched by the keeper.
Tucker c Samson b Bumrah 0(3)
IRE 4/2 in 1 over
- August 18, 2023 19:23IRE vs IND bowling stats
- August 18, 2023 19:20IRE vs IND batting stats
- August 18, 2023 19:12Playing XIs
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
- August 18, 2023 19:11The Captains speak
Bumrah: “Feels good to be back. You obviously expect great cricket when you come here. As a fast bowler I would want the wickets to be a little helpful but lets see what happens. We’ve got two debutants. Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna. I’ve told them to enjoy the game and have fun.”
Striling: “Looking forward to putting a good score. I hope we put in a good performance. We’ll look at ourselves and not too much at the opposition. This is the beginning of the adventure to the T20 WC.”
- August 18, 2023 19:04Toss update!
India win the toss and choose to bowl!!
- August 18, 2023 18:56Two debuts for India!
Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their T20I caps.
- August 18, 2023 18:54Weather update from the former Ireland keeper
- August 18, 2023 18:53INDIA VS IRELAND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS
- Matches played: 5
- India won: 5
- Ireland won: 0
Last result: India won by four runs (2022; Dublin)
- August 18, 2023 18:49The comeback man!
- August 18, 2023 18:41When and where to watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I live in India?
The first T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST.
Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
- August 18, 2023 18:36Squads for the three-match series
India: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
Ireland: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young
- August 18, 2023 18:33Dublin is set for the 1st T20I
- August 18, 2023 18:31Match Preview
Jasprit Bumrah will be the cynosure of all eyes when he leads India against Ireland as the fast bowler’s fitness and rhythm will be tested in the three-match T20 International series, starting Friday.
The team is packed with India’s young IPL (Indian Premier League) performers like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma but stakeholders in Indian cricket will keenly observe Bumrah, who will be key to the home team’s plans during the ODI World Cup starting in less than two months.
The 29-year-old Bumrah is coming back after undergoing surgery - a lower-back stress fracture that he had suffered during a home series against Australia ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Bumrah will be bowling a maximum of just 12 overs across three games over five days but this series will allow chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, ODI captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to get a fair idea of where the Gujarat slinger is placed in terms of match fitness.
Read full preview here: Spotlight on Bumrah as India takes on Ireland in first T20I
