MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India continues its quest for first Test series win in historic South Africa

India has been touring regularly to the Rainbow Nation after that historical tour of 1992-93. The first Test series was won by the host 1-0. The opening Test was drawn at Durban, in which Pravin Amre made a hundred on debut.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 09:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: India’s first Test win in South Africa came during the 2006-07 tour where it beat the host by 123 runs at Johannesburg.
FILE PHOTO: India’s first Test win in South Africa came during the 2006-07 tour where it beat the host by 123 runs at Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s first Test win in South Africa came during the 2006-07 tour where it beat the host by 123 runs at Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa has produced some of cricket’s finest cricketers and a team that brimmed with extraordinary talent. But that side, led by Ali Bacher and containing gifted cricketers like Barry Richards, Graem Pollock and Mike Procter, didn’t get the opportunities it deserved, as South Africa was banned by the ICC for the country’s apartheid policy.

The Test that side played in 1970, against Australia at Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), would be South Africa’s last for more than two decades. And it was only in 1992 that the Proteas could play in another Test at home. The opponent was India, which had earlier played host to South Africa’s return to international cricket with an ODI at Kolkata.

India has been touring regularly to the Rainbow Nation after that historical tour of 1992-93. The first Test series was won by the host 1-0. The opening Test was drawn at Durban, in which Pravin Amre made a hundred on debut.

After the second Test at Johannesburg also produced a draw, South Africa won the third Test at Gqeberha, with speedster Alan Donald, nicknamed White Lightning, destroying India with a 12-wicket haul. The fourth Test at Cape Town was drawn.

Also read | SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets

The South Africans then went on to dominate India in Tests at home. In 1996-97, they won the three-match Test series 2-0, with Donald once again proving the tormentor, claiming 20 wickets in the series.

Five years later, they won the series 1-0. The series would always be remembered for the Mike Denness incident; the match referee and former England captain had found six Indian players – Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta, Harbhajan Singh and Shiv Sunder Das – guilty for offences like not informing the umpire before cleaning the ball and excessive appealing. Not surprisingly, the second Test at Port Elizabeth created a storm.

India’s future tours of South Africa were all much calmer affairs. In 2006-07, India scored its first ever Test win in South Africa, thanks to some sensational spells of seam bowling from S. Sreesanth (five for 40 and three for 59). The visiting side won by 123 runs in Johannesburg.

India has since won another three Tests in South Africa, in 2010-11, 2017-18 and 2021-22. Now, India’s aim will be not just to win one more Test, but the series, something it could not so far.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India continues its quest for first Test series win in historic South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. NBA roundup: New York Knicks snaps Milwaukee’s seven-game winning streak
    AP
  3. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema face-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India continues its quest for first Test series win in historic South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Naveen, Mujeeb and Farooqi doubtful for IPL 2024 after Afghanistan Cricket Board decides not to grant them NOCs for two years
    Team Sportstar
  5. “You will get an answer for sure in due course”: Rohit Sharma on his T20I future
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India continues its quest for first Test series win in historic South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. NBA roundup: New York Knicks snaps Milwaukee’s seven-game winning streak
    AP
  3. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema face-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment