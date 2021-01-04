India fine with strict quarantine for Brisbane Test: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has dismissed reports that the Indian team is reluctant to play the fourth Test in Brisbane because of stricter quarantine rules.

Hockley said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was "fully across (and) supportive" of quarantine requirements in Queensland. "We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily," he told reporters on Monday.

"We've had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they're supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we've set out," he asserted.

The third Test in the four-match series is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. The series is locked at 1-1 right now. The fourth game is due from January 15 at the Gabba.

Hockley's statement came two days after five Indian players -- vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill, stumper Rishabh Pant, pacer Navdeep Saini and batsman Prithvi Shaw -- were placed in isolation for an alleged breach of bio-security protocols.

Cricket Australia has said it is probing the matter with the BCCI after a video of the players at an indoor restaurant was posted by a fan on Twitter.