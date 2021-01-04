India vs Australia: Crowd capacity limited to 25 percent for third Test in Sydney

The crowd limit for the third Test between India and Australia, beginning here from Thursday, has been reduced to 25 percent of the SCG''s seating capacity on advice of the New South Wales government after fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city.

Approximately 9500 people would be allowed to watch the game with the series currently locked at 1-1 following India's remarkable comeback in Melbourne. The SCG has a seating capacity of about 38,000.

"Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticket-holders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

The SCG had hosted two ODIs and as many T20s during the limited overs leg of India''s tour.

The first three games were held in front of a limited 18000 crowd before restrictions were lifted for the final T20 on December 8 with more than 30000 attending the game.

The match will now have to be re-ticketed with the existing holders getting an exclusive window to re-buy the tickets from 5 pm local time on Monday to noon on Tuesday. All remaining public tickets will be released at noon on Tuesday.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate bio-security measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely," Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG has taken significant measures to ensure safety of spectators.

"There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals,” Sheppard said.

"The SCG is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government which allows exhaustive record keeping and QR code check-in protocols that will ensure the safety of ours fans.

"We have a very safe stadium and will be doing everything we can to deliver this event safely, as we have at our venues in NSW for the entire year,” he said.