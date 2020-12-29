Debutants Gill, Siraj showed great character: Rahane

India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday heaped praise on debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj after his side beat Australia by eight wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



"I am really proud of all the players. They played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill; the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see," said Rahane during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Played poor, sloppy cricket: Paine Rahane's Australian counterpart Tim Paine said he was disappointed following his side's poor show in Melbourne.



"We played some poor cricket, sloppy cricket for a major part of the game. Credit to India, they forced us into mistakes with the bat, ball and also on the field. And when you do that against a quality team, it costs you. But again, need to credit India as they put us under pressure. We have issues with the batting and need to get it sorted," he said.

"Shubman, we all know his first-class career and in this game, he has shown the intent to play shots at this level. He has shown composure. Siraj has shown that he can bowl with discipline. It's really difficult for debutants to bowl with discipline but that's where I think the first-class experience comes in handy," added Rahane, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant 112 in the first innings.

Umesh recovering well, Rohit waiting to join team

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, on day three of the Test, hobbled off the field after injuring his calf and India, in his absence, fell back on the remaining four bowlers. "That [five-bowler plan] worked well for us nicely. We were thinking of having an all-rounder and [Ravindra] Jadeja has been brilliant for us... Umesh is recovering well. Management and medical staff will take the call."

Rahane, leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, who headed home for the birth of his first child after the Adelaide Test, also said limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma is all set to join the team shortly. "We're excited about Rohit [Sharma] coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team," he signed off.