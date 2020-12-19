India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami retires hurt as India posts lowest Test score in Adelaide

India's Mohammed Shami retired hurt after being struck on the right forearm off Australia pacer Pat Cummins' bowling on the third day of the first Day-Night Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

Shami, out on the crease after none of the India batsmen reached double figures, joined Umesh Yadav with India looking in danger of posting its lowest Test total.

However, India could not prevent it from happening when Shami failed to evade a short delivery. The team folded with 36/9 on the scoreboard.

After checking on Shami, the team physio was called back on the field as India's No. 11 visibly seemed to be in a lot of pain. An official update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pending, it remains to be seen whether Shami will be fit to bowl in the fourth innings.