IND vs AUS: Australia records lowest score against India in women’s Tests, bowled out for 219 in Mumbai

Australia recorded its lowest score in women’s Tests against India during their one-off clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, Australia lost opener Phoebe Litchfield run-out for a duck in the opening over. Led by seamer Pooja Vastrakar’s four-wicket haul, India picked up eight wickets in the first two sessions before wrapping up the innings at 219 in 77.4 overs. Off-spinner Sneh Rana picked up three wickets while Deepti Sharma chipped in with two wickets
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES, DAY 1
Australia only had one sturdy stand, an 80-run partnership between Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath. While Mooney fell short, McGrath compiled a quickfire 56-ball 50.
The lowest score the Aussies were previously bundled out for was 250 in Adelaide in 2006 during an eventual innings and four-run victory.
The one-off contest is the first between the sides in India in 39 years, the last match also being held at the same venue in 1984.
